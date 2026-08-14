Lanterns Review: True Detective Meets Watchmen In DC's Riskiest Bet Yet
"In brightest day, in blackest night..." The famous comic book oath has never felt more relevant than it does now. Superhero movies are no longer guaranteed box-office gold (outside of Spider-Man and Batman, at least). Both Marvel and DC have had to overcome multiple creative stumbles in recent years. And, in general, audience tastes appear to be evolving in real time towards fresher and more original avenues. So what better moment to be James Gunn and Peter Safran, the two co-heads of DC Studios tasked with rebooting their DC Universe, all while in the midst of an uncertain corporate merger with no end date in sight? And what better, tried-and-true character to prove haters wrong than (checks notes) ... uh, Green Lantern?
To say that the deck has been stacked against "Lanterns" from the start would be underselling the situation. At a time when neither Marvel's first family in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" nor DC's flagship hero in "Superman" (or the more recent flop "Supergirl") could really take flight, it's fair to wonder whether even an HBO series about a pair of B-tier heroes — neither of whom have ever been done justice in live-action before — could possibly hope to turn the tide. No matter how you cut it, "Lanterns" arrives with the dubious, double-sided distinction of representing DC's riskiest bet yet.
That goes a long way towards explaining why "Lanterns" is by far the most grounded, street-level, and low-stakes outing of this fledgling franchise. What could've felt like a po-faced, 2010s-era attempt to drain the life out of the most colorful superhero around (it's in the name, after all) instead feels like a calculated, purposeful pivot. By embracing character and story above all else, "Lanterns" may win over even the most stubborn of skeptics.
Lanterns blends the crime drama of True Detective with the superhero commentary of Watchmen
How do you get a modern, jaded audience to care about characters as cosmic as the Green Lanterns? You can practically feel co-creators Chris Mundy (also pulling double-duty as showrunner), Damon Lindelof, and Tom King asking themselves that very same question. "Lanterns" only has eight episodes to provide an answer, the first seven of which were screened for critics to review. Luckily, its earliest world-building efforts are spent carefully considering how much (or, more accurately, how little) superhero action to throw at us. But where some may cry foul at the relative lack of fantastical elements, patient viewers will find that treating these space cops as human beings, first and foremost, goes a long way.
The benefits become evident immediately, as we see the contentious relationship between Kyle Chandler's grizzled Green Lantern veteran Hal Jordan and protégé John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) epitomized within just a handful of minutes. Amid all the bickering, we realize that the root of their mutual resentment isn't the mere trappings of being a superhero: the costume, the ring, and the powers that follow. Instead, it's what such iconography represents for each of them — and, more importantly, who's chosen to wield it — that exacerbates whatever's soured between the most smug, unlikeable hero since Tony Stark first sauntered on the scene and his ever-dutiful, long-suffering trainee who quietly absorbs every verbal barb and provocative act.
Yes, this is clearly indebted to most seasons of "True Detective," from the tone to the washed-out colors to even how our odd couple observes a crime scene. But it's also obviously a superhero show co-created by one of the leading voices behind HBO's "Watchmen," in ways that become unmistakable as the season goes on.
The best part of Lanterns is the Hal Jordan/John Stewart dynamic
By positioning "Lanterns" as a murder-mystery plot that eventually spirals into something much more sinister, we get the best of both worlds. Establishing this universe as one where Hal Jordan first announced himself (and, by extension, the existence of extraterrestrials) to humanity 20 years prior to the events of its 2016 setting instantly gives the premise a shot in the arm — and, better yet, makes it the next best alternative to a first-contact story. It's one thing to drop us in a world teeming with alien planets, advanced tech, and Manhunters hiding in plain sight. But, when Hal and John are alerted to suspicious deaths that shake up the rural locale of Rushville, Nebraska, fiery small-town sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) sums it up succinctly to both intrusive heroes: "There's a difference between hearing that on CNN and seeing it up close."
While the investigation proves just interesting enough to hook viewers, it's really the blistering chemistry between our two leads that carries "Lanterns" across the finish line. Kyle Chandler brings his world-weary energy to a complex role that, on paper, likely struck fear in the heart of many a studio executive. The temptation could've been to treat Hal like an action figure, brute-forcing audiences into taking him seriously by depicting Earth's first Green Lantern as someone who can do no wrong. Instead, he's a walking disaster (complimentary), annoying everyone in his orbit and blurring the lines of what actually makes a hero. Aaron Pierre, in stark contrast, is all internalized fury and quiet, hulking physicality. It's repeatedly emphasized that John knows he's not privileged enough to act like a loose-cannon cowboy, even as it's (initially) unclear why earning the mantle means so much to him.
Lanterns flips the script on comic book conventions -- in ways both clever and controversial
What makes "Lanterns" feel like one of the most exciting superhero entries in years might be the fact that it has very little to do with the larger world of DC at all. Sure, there are inescapable signposts reminding viewers of where this takes place (and when, as an early allusion to the political climate of 2016 America makes hilariously clear). Over the course of the first seven episodes, we realize exactly where this takes place in relation to the DC Universe and how it may slot in amid James Gunn's master plan. But rather than a ham-fisted, Marvel-like attempt to make this matter, simply by virtue of what it sets up, "Lanterns" shares more DNA with its fellow (though unconnected) DC show "The Penguin" — a series that just so happens to exist in its own corner of the comic book world, but thrives by focusing on what's right in front of it.
That's both its greatest strength and the biggest reason why "Lanterns" may prove divisive. Fans with certain expectations and preconceptions will inevitably judge the series by how it lives up to the boundless imagination and silliness of its source material. Make no mistake, the HBO show doesn't shy away from its more otherworldly aspects ... even if such references can sometimes fall flat or seem somewhat at odds with its earthbound story. But when taken on its own merits and filtered through the lens of a story about our relation to power, who is afforded such opportunities, and why, this show transforms into a fascinating snapshot of our current moment in time with this superhero experiment.
Whether such big swings are considered clever or controversial, "Lanterns" feels as relevant as ever.
Lanterns could be a shining light for future superhero adaptations ... or prove why this subgenre is on its last legs
Throughout "Lanterns," the classic Green Lanterns concept of being fearless in the face of extreme circumstances comes up again and again. Here, the creative team reimagines that as a test posed to anyone the mystical, conjuring ring chooses as its next candidate: "Are you afraid?" Subsequent episodes dive headfirst into how such a simple question can read very differently depending on the race, gender, and specific background of the person challenged to respond. As an updated twist on a retro comic book trope, this is indicative of how seamlessly the writers bridge the gap between our world and the DC Universe.
As a mission statement, however, "Lanterns" sets an incredibly high bar for itself and for any superhero adaptations to follow. No, it's not entirely on one HBO show's shoulders to dictate where this franchise goes next or even how long it lasts in this latest, freshly-rebooted iteration. But as much as "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" or the inevitable success of "Avengers: Doomsday" might suggest otherwise, it's plain to see that superheroes just for the sake of superheroes aren't enough anymore. "Lanterns" suggests that stripping away the spectacle (though there's plenty of that in later episodes) and focusing on a more introspective character journey can be one way forward. But how viewers respond — and how well the finale ultimately brings this to a close — will be the final word.
Time will tell if "Lanterns" will channel its inner John Stewart as the start of something thrilling and new ... or resemble Hal Jordan, the last gasp of a property long past its prime.
/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10
"Lanterns" debuts on HBO Max on August 16, 2026.