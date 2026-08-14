Lanterns Review: True Detective Meets Watchmen In DC's Riskiest Bet Yet

"In brightest day, in blackest night..." The famous comic book oath has never felt more relevant than it does now. Superhero movies are no longer guaranteed box-office gold (outside of Spider-Man and Batman, at least). Both Marvel and DC have had to overcome multiple creative stumbles in recent years. And, in general, audience tastes appear to be evolving in real time towards fresher and more original avenues. So what better moment to be James Gunn and Peter Safran, the two co-heads of DC Studios tasked with rebooting their DC Universe, all while in the midst of an uncertain corporate merger with no end date in sight? And what better, tried-and-true character to prove haters wrong than (checks notes) ... uh, Green Lantern?

To say that the deck has been stacked against "Lanterns" from the start would be underselling the situation. At a time when neither Marvel's first family in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" nor DC's flagship hero in "Superman" (or the more recent flop "Supergirl") could really take flight, it's fair to wonder whether even an HBO series about a pair of B-tier heroes — neither of whom have ever been done justice in live-action before — could possibly hope to turn the tide. No matter how you cut it, "Lanterns" arrives with the dubious, double-sided distinction of representing DC's riskiest bet yet.

That goes a long way towards explaining why "Lanterns" is by far the most grounded, street-level, and low-stakes outing of this fledgling franchise. What could've felt like a po-faced, 2010s-era attempt to drain the life out of the most colorful superhero around (it's in the name, after all) instead feels like a calculated, purposeful pivot. By embracing character and story above all else, "Lanterns" may win over even the most stubborn of skeptics.