Creature Commandos Continues One Of James Gunn's Key Themes In The DC Universe

The DC Universe is here to change the hierarchy of power in, well, the DC universe. But rather than start with Superman or Batman, the first title in the latest attempt at an interconnected DC cinematic universe is an adult animated show about a group of little known monsters from the comic books.

Showrunner Dean Delorey and writer James Gunn deliver a worthy opening act with this story of a lovable team of outcasts becoming a found family. "Creature Commandos" boasts a killer soundtrack, a lot of gore, and plenty of profanity. This is essentially a spiritual sequel to "The Suicide Squad" that has all of Gunn's charm, his love of animals and misfits, and also one of his key themes in the world of DC so far: interrogating masculinity.

In the first episode of "Creature Commandos," we learn the stakes of the mission and a bit about the state of the DC Universe. Turns out, a sorceress called Circe is commanding a militia made out of incels who hate the idea of Themyscira being an island only for women, and support Circe's plan to stage a coup, take over the island, and open it up for everyone. Several times throughout the first two episodes we see some adult crybabies express how "unfair" the idea of Themyscira is, while they shoot their assault rifles at either Task Force M or bystanders. The fact that G.I. Robot, whose sole purpose is to identify and kill Nazis, relishes in killing these guys, should tell you everything you need to know about them.

Even Frankenstein's Monster (here called Eric Frankenstein) is reimagined as a monster who is thoroughly obsessed with his Bride and is convinced she loves him, unable to process the fact that she wants nothing to do with him and has tried to kill him for centuries.