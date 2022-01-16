Peacemaker Featurette Explains Why The 'Worst' Suicide Squad Character Got A Spinoff

If you're not already on board with HBO Max's "Peacemaker" series, a new featurette from Warner Bros. might get you interested. The five-minute video titled "What's Not To Love About Peacemaker?" interviews John Cena's castmates from "The Suicide Squad" about what makes the character a standout, with added insight from James Gunn and Cena himself.

Gunn explains why he decided to spotlight Peacemaker with the new show, saying that when imagining a multi-season series, it makes sense to "start with kind of the guy that's the worst because he has the biggest changes to make." To anyone else, that might sound like extra work, but it's not surprising given Gunn's track record of audacious filmmaking.

I'll admit I was baffled when I heard the new show would spotlight the character that last year's "The Suicide Squad" revealed as a ruthless war criminal. But it's clear through these interviews that the team behind "Peacemaker" has given the character a lot of thought. Cena explains how Peacemaker's silly uniform, which includes what Joel Kinnaman calls a "silver toilet on his head," is a symbol of his character's need for validation. He should be dressed stealthily, but instead he draws attention to himself, even going so far as to put an invented personal logo on his weapons.