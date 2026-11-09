DC Studios Shakeup: James Gunn And Peter Safran Out, Marvel Veteran Jeremy Latcham Taking Over

If it seems like the only consistency over at DC has been inconsistency over the last several years, you're not wrong! Ever since Zack Snyder was installed as the creative lead with "Man of Steel" in 2013, Marvel's distinguished competition has been beset by creative shakeups and overhauls ever since. Snyder gave way to a revolving door of several individual directors adding onto the then-DC Extended Universe, a brief (and bizarre) fling with Dwayne Johnson, an Elseworlds pivot with Todd Phillips' two "Joker" films and Matt Reeves' "The Batman," and most recently James Gunn and Peter Safran's unified take on the DC Universe.

Now, ex-Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will be the next one on the hot seat ... and, at this point, it's unclear if DC will now undergo yet another top-to-bottom reboot under Skydance. That would be more than a bit awkward with Gunn's "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow" still slated to release next year, more DC movies to come afterwards, and even multiple shows currently in development (including a "Poison Ivy"-focused series). Could Latcham simply guide the next batch of movies and shows to come, keeping everything in a loose continuity with the foundation Gunn and Safran established? The biggest hint might be found in the joint statement by David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz:

"Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans."

Stay tuned to /FIlm as we wait and see how Latcham's DC will ultimately take shape.