DC Studios Shakeup: James Gunn And Peter Safran Out, Marvel Veteran Jeremy Latcham Taking Over
Today brings the stunning end of an era for DC Studios — yes, another one. Only four years after James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on board to shepherd a rebooted DC Universe on the big and small screens, both creative heads are officially out and former Marvel Cinematic Universe creative Jeremy Latcham is in as their replacement. The news comes straight from the top of the newly-merged Skydance corporation, which has taken over ownership of the DC franchise following its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. In an official release, Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz had this to say:
"James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we're incredibly proud of. We're grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand."
"Shocking" doesn't even begin to cover this turn of events, which comes only weeks after Gunn and Safran indicated Ellison appeared to be in favor of keeping both on board following the studio merger (via The Hollywood Reporter). Obviously, things have changed quite dramatically since then, with Ellison now pivoting to new leadership. Latcham may be familiar to Marvel fans as the former executive who produced several early films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Kevin Feige's leadership. Now, he'll get his chance at the top job as the newly-installed President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Studios ... even as several questions remain unanswered.
Will Skydance reboot the DC Universe again with Peter Safran and James Gunn out?
If it seems like the only consistency over at DC has been inconsistency over the last several years, you're not wrong! Ever since Zack Snyder was installed as the creative lead with "Man of Steel" in 2013, Marvel's distinguished competition has been beset by creative shakeups and overhauls ever since. Snyder gave way to a revolving door of several individual directors adding onto the then-DC Extended Universe, a brief (and bizarre) fling with Dwayne Johnson, an Elseworlds pivot with Todd Phillips' two "Joker" films and Matt Reeves' "The Batman," and most recently James Gunn and Peter Safran's unified take on the DC Universe.
Now, ex-Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will be the next one on the hot seat ... and, at this point, it's unclear if DC will now undergo yet another top-to-bottom reboot under Skydance. That would be more than a bit awkward with Gunn's "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow" still slated to release next year, more DC movies to come afterwards, and even multiple shows currently in development (including a "Poison Ivy"-focused series). Could Latcham simply guide the next batch of movies and shows to come, keeping everything in a loose continuity with the foundation Gunn and Safran established? The biggest hint might be found in the joint statement by David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz:
"Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans."
Stay tuned to /FIlm as we wait and see how Latcham's DC will ultimately take shape.