How Clayface Expands James Gunn's DC Universe

This article contains spoilers for "Clayface."

The DC Universe is continuing to expand with the release of "Clayface." Unlike "Superman" and "Supergirl," which were big-budget films focused on big-name heroes, "Clayface" is an R-rated body horror movie set in the DCU centered on a "Batman" villain. Even so, this street level story set in Gotham City helps us understand a little bit more about what DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for the future.

Directed by James Watkins ("Speak No Evil"), the latest DCU film is all about Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) and his meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man. However, his career is derailed when a local crime boss leaves him with heavy facial damage. With nothing left to lose, Matt seeks out a cutting edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self. But it also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, sending him down a destructive path of revenge.

Several other DCU movies are currently in the works in addition to "Clayface" and the "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow," so one might expect that this film would help expand our understanding of the property at large. And while that's true, it does so without featuring a bunch of references and connections to what's coming or what's already happened. Instead, it exists on its own terms, showing us new corners of the DCU (and important ones at that).

First and foremost, "Clayface" reveals the DCU version of Gotham City, which is no small thing. So, although the franchise's take on the Caped Crusader doesn't actually show up in this movie, we now have a better idea of what his stomping grounds look like. Specifically, it's a sprawling, multifaceted version of Gotham that's divided sharply between classes.