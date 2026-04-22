The Clayface Trailer Reveals Batman's Gotham City For James Gunn's DC Universe

Warner Bros. and DC Studios are continuing to build out the new DC Universe. Last year's "Superman" was just the tip of the iceberg. Not only do we have "Supergirl" coming our way this summer, but we've also just gotten the first teaser trailer for "Clayface," a horror movie set in Batman's world. While we don't see the Caped Crusader in the footage, the film centers on one of his villains and takes place on his home turf.

This is very much just a teaser trailer, but we do get glimpses of Gotham City. What's very important to note is that this is expected to be the main Gotham City in the new DC Universe. Not the one we've seen in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" or in some other universe. "Clayface" is an R-rated, pure body-horror movie set in the DCU, with Tom Rhys Harries as the actor-turned-villain Matt Hagen, one of several people who have taken up this character's mantle in the pages of DC Comics.

"It was important that Clayface be part of the DCU. It's an origin story for a classic Batman villain that we have in our world," DC Studios co-head Peter Safran said during a press event last year attended by /Film writer, Bill Bria. So yes, barring something unexpected, this is technically our first glimpse at the Gotham City of the future, assuming this version of the DC Universe continues after Warner Bros. is potentially acquired by Paramount, since Netflix backed out of its deal.

So, what does this teaser trailer tell us about the new Gotham City of the new DCU? Well, not a whole lot, but just enough to raise an eyebrow if we really examine what we've been given.