Does The Clayface Trailer Feature A Joker Easter Egg? An Investigation

Warner Bros. and DC Studios are truly off to the races when it comes to the new DC Universe. We had "Superman" last year. James Gunn recently revealed the first set photo from "Man of Tomorrow." This summer brings with it the arrival of "Supergirl." But the fall will see something out of the box in the form of "Clayface," which just debuted its first teaser trailer. Based on the "Batman" villain of the same name, this is unlike anything we've seen from DC on the big screen before.

We recently got our first look at Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen in "Clayface," which hails from James Watkins ("Speak No Evil"). That first look was a little unassuming, as Harries is very much a handsome movie star, which gels with the fact that Hagen is a rising Hollywood movie star before things take a turn. The trailer? Far from unassuming. It promises a full-blown body horror movie that looks like it's going to earn its hard R rating. And this movie has been confirmed as part of the main DCU.

It also looks like there could be more than one major Batman villain hanging around this particular version of Gotham City.

Admittedly, we're going out on a limb here, but there is a shot in the trailer that brings none other than the Joker to mind. We don't see him in the flesh, nor is the Clown Prince of Crime directly hinted at by any actors in the trailer, but there's just enough to latch onto that leads us to believe that either Watkins and the filmmakers wanted people to at least think of the Joker. Hardcore DC fans at the very least.