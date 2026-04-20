James Gunn Teases Brainiac In First Photo From Superman Sequel Man Of Tomorrow

It's official: "Man of Tomorrow" is underway. Director James Gunn has confirmed that filming on the next movie in the new DC Universe has begun. Following the success of last year's "Superman," the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros. has kicked off production on what figures to be another big blockbuster adventure — one that will bring a big new villain to the party.

Taking to Instagram and his other various social media platforms, Gunn shared a set photo from "Man of Tomorrow." It features a chess board, a bag of ruffles, and a badge for the VanKull Department of Corrections belonging to none other than Lex Luthor. But it also features a sneaky little tease for Brainiac, who will be played by Lars Eidinger in the forthcoming "Superman" sequel.

Gunn captioned the photo with, "From the set of #ManofTomorrow. Shooting now."

If we take a closer look at the clapperboard in the back of the shot, we get a glimpse at the new "S" logo for the movie. That logo is made of the House of El symbol from Clark Kent's home planet of Krypton, as well as what appear to be Brainiac's diodes, which appear on his distinctive green head.

Gunn has confirmed that the plot of "Man of Tomorrow" will center on "Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together" to stop "a much, much bigger threat," but the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director has remained tight-lipped regarding the specifics beyond the players involved. Other familiar faces from "Superman," including Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, will be returning this time around as well.