James Gunn Teases Brainiac In First Photo From Superman Sequel Man Of Tomorrow
It's official: "Man of Tomorrow" is underway. Director James Gunn has confirmed that filming on the next movie in the new DC Universe has begun. Following the success of last year's "Superman," the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros. has kicked off production on what figures to be another big blockbuster adventure — one that will bring a big new villain to the party.
Taking to Instagram and his other various social media platforms, Gunn shared a set photo from "Man of Tomorrow." It features a chess board, a bag of ruffles, and a badge for the VanKull Department of Corrections belonging to none other than Lex Luthor. But it also features a sneaky little tease for Brainiac, who will be played by Lars Eidinger in the forthcoming "Superman" sequel.
Gunn captioned the photo with, "From the set of #ManofTomorrow. Shooting now."
If we take a closer look at the clapperboard in the back of the shot, we get a glimpse at the new "S" logo for the movie. That logo is made of the House of El symbol from Clark Kent's home planet of Krypton, as well as what appear to be Brainiac's diodes, which appear on his distinctive green head.
Gunn has confirmed that the plot of "Man of Tomorrow" will center on "Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together" to stop "a much, much bigger threat," but the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director has remained tight-lipped regarding the specifics beyond the players involved. Other familiar faces from "Superman," including Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, will be returning this time around as well.
Man of Tomorrow will further expand the scope of the new DC Universe
The DC Universe is truly beginning to take shape after James Gunn and Peter Safran spent several years developing their reboot of the movie franchise. There are larger things at play, including Netflix backing out of its Warner Bros. deal and leaving Paramount to acquire the studio. If that deal is approved, DC will have a new owner in the coming months/years in the form of Paramount, which could change some of what Gunn and Safran have planned. For now though, it's full-steam ahead.
"Man of Tomorrow" is set to further expand the scope of the new DCU. Adria Arjona has joined the "Superman" sequel as well, and while reports suggest she's playing Maxima, there's also speculation that she could be our new Wonder Woman. Aaron Pierre will also be making his big screen debut as John Stewart/Green Lantern following the "Lanterns" TV show, which airs this year on HBO.
Speaking of this year, June will also see the release of "Supergirl," which features Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Superman's cousin. Jason Momoa, our former Aquaman, is playing the villain Lobo. This fall we've also got "Clayface," described as an R-rated, pure body-horror movie, marking a major change in tone for the franchise. That one is based on the Batman villain of the same name, with James Watkins ("Speak No Evil") in the director's chair.
"Man of Tomorrow" hits theaters on July 9, 2027.