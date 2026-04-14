Adria Arjona Cast In Superman Sequel Man Of Tomorrow - Is She DC's Wonder Woman?
James Gunn's "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow" just got an exciting update: Actor Adria Arjona has joined the film's cast in an undisclosed role, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, it's important to note that Arjona has been a popular pick to play Diana of Themyscira/Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe. (We at /Film listed her as one of our picks for Wonder Woman.)
A "Wonder Woman" movie is currently in development at DC Studios, and it's being written by Ana Nogueira (who additionally wrote "Supergirl," out this year, for the studio). Introducing Wonder Woman as a supporting character in "Man of Tomorrow" would echo what the defunct DC Extended Universe did, i.e. introduce Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" before spinning her off into her own movie.
Arjona is an excellent actor who has racked up an impressive and diverse resume in recent years. For one, she previously appeared in the 2016 horror film "The Belko Experiment," which was written by Gunn, and we know he likes to reuse actors across his projects. (Just ask Nathan Fillion.) Arjona also played the mechanic turned Rebel Bix Caleen in the acclaimed "Star Wars" series "Andor," yet she's already shown a talent for comedy in films such as "Hit Man," "Blink Twice," and "Splitsville." She could easily capture both sides of Diana, that being a woman of action yet an unbeatable optimist. But is she actually playing Wonder Woman in "Man of Tomorrow"?
The other persistent rumor is that Arjona will be starring in "Man of Tomorrow" as the Superman villain Maxima. Deadline previously reported that it is indeed Maxima, and not Wonder Woman, who Arjona tested for and has now been cast as.
Adria Arjona's Man of Tomorrow role could be Wonder Woman ... or Maxima
According to Deadline and corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Eva De Dominici ("The Cleaning Lady"), Sydney Chandler ("Alien: Earth"), and Grace Van Patten ("Tell Me Lies") were also finalists who tested alongside Adria Arjona for this role. Deadline had originally reported that Ella Purnell ("Fallout") and Marisa Abela ("Industry") tested for the part as well alongside Arjona, but after James Gunn said this was false, Deadline retracted.
Created by writer Roger Stern and artist George Pérez in 1989, Maxima is an alien warrior and ruler of planet Almarec. She lusts for Superman due to his strength, believing he is the only man worthy of becoming her husband. She's clearly an attempt at giving Superman a Catwoman-like villain fueled by sexual tension with the hero. Like Catwoman, Maxima has evolved into more of a hero with time. She has previously been portrayed by Sharon Lawrence in "Superman: The Animated Series," by Charlotte Sullivan in "Smallville," and by Eve Torres Gracie in the 2015-2021 "Supergirl" TV series.
The main villain of "Man of Tomorrow" is confirmed to be Brainiac, played by German actor Lars Eidinger, which adds plausibility to the Maxima reporting. Brainiac and Maxima worked together in the 1992 comic storyline "Panic in the Sky," which could suggest "Man of Tomorrow" is adapting elements of that story. At the same time, there is speculation (including by scooper Daniel Richtman) that "Man of Tomorrow" auditions could be using the character of Maxima (a broadly similar character to Wonder Woman) as a cover identity for Wonder Woman in order to conceal Diana's appearance in the movie. We'll have to wait and see.
"Man of Tomorrow" is set to release in theaters on July 9, 2027.