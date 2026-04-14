Adria Arjona Cast In Superman Sequel Man Of Tomorrow - Is She DC's Wonder Woman?

James Gunn's "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow" just got an exciting update: Actor Adria Arjona has joined the film's cast in an undisclosed role, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, it's important to note that Arjona has been a popular pick to play Diana of Themyscira/Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe. (We at /Film listed her as one of our picks for Wonder Woman.)

A "Wonder Woman" movie is currently in development at DC Studios, and it's being written by Ana Nogueira (who additionally wrote "Supergirl," out this year, for the studio). Introducing Wonder Woman as a supporting character in "Man of Tomorrow" would echo what the defunct DC Extended Universe did, i.e. introduce Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" before spinning her off into her own movie.

Arjona is an excellent actor who has racked up an impressive and diverse resume in recent years. For one, she previously appeared in the 2016 horror film "The Belko Experiment," which was written by Gunn, and we know he likes to reuse actors across his projects. (Just ask Nathan Fillion.) Arjona also played the mechanic turned Rebel Bix Caleen in the acclaimed "Star Wars" series "Andor," yet she's already shown a talent for comedy in films such as "Hit Man," "Blink Twice," and "Splitsville." She could easily capture both sides of Diana, that being a woman of action yet an unbeatable optimist. But is she actually playing Wonder Woman in "Man of Tomorrow"?

The other persistent rumor is that Arjona will be starring in "Man of Tomorrow" as the Superman villain Maxima. Deadline previously reported that it is indeed Maxima, and not Wonder Woman, who Arjona tested for and has now been cast as.