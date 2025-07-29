Before Superman, Nathan Fillion And James Gunn Teamed Up For This Sci-Fi Horror Comedy

Some things just go together perfectly, like peanut butter and jelly, coffee and cherry pie, and Nathan Fillion and James Gunn. The Canadian-American actor and American writer/director/co-CEO of DC Studios have been working together for decades on all kinds of projects, including Gunn's recent big screen kick-off for his DC Universe, "Superman." In "Superman," written and directed by Gunn, Fillion plays Green Lantern Guy Gardner, a very different version of the DC hero than the one many fans know and love, Hal Jordan. (Fillion previously voiced Jordan in multiple direct-to-home-media DC animated movies, but the live-action role at the time went to his former "Two Guys and a Girl" co-star Ryan Reynolds instead.)

In fact, Fillion has starred in more Gunn projects than just about anyone, save maybe Gunn's own brother Sean Gunn, going all the way back to the director's 2005 feature debut, "Slither." "Slither" is a brutally violent horror-comedy about an alien invasion in a small South Carolina town and Fillion plays the local sheriff, Bill Pardy. Along with the town's mayor (Gregg Henry), a local teen named Kylie (Tania Saulnier), and Pardy's high school sweetheart Starla (Elizabeth Banks), Bill does his best to fight off a disgusting invasion courtesy of brain-piloting slugs. To make matters worse, they're led by an alien-possessed and mutated version of Starla's husband, Grant Grant (Michael Rooker). "Slither" has romantic comedy elements, some surprising "King Kong"-esque moments that empathize with the monster, and more gross-out gore than you can shake a stick at. It's also the beginning of Fillion and Gunn's beautiful onscreen partnership, and we're all the better for it.