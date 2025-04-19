5 Things That Happen In Every James Gunn Movie

Gunn seems to absolutely adore the idea of found family, as most of his films follow misfits who end up finding love and camaraderie with one another. In "Slither," the survivors of an alien invasion must work together. In his 2010 superhero satire "Super," a pair of vigilante outcasts find (deeply complicated) friendship with each other. This theme of found family has worked best in his more mainstream superhero cinema, however, as it forms the basis for both his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and the 2021 film "The Suicide Squad." (It's also the foundation for his two Max shows, "Peacemaker" and "Creature Commandos," but we're here to talk movies.)

Advertisement

In fact, Gunn is so great at telling these big group stories that some comic fans are worried that he'll lose focus on the man of steel in "Superman," but since Superman's life is a story of found family, that really shouldn't be a problem. In fact, it kind of makes Gunn the perfect man for the job.

It's great that Gunn seems to almost exclusively write about outcasts because there are many people in the world who feel like they don't fit in and are in desperate need of some kind of family. His films show us that no one is undeserving of love, and sometimes, the biggest castoff is also the one most in need of a little understanding.