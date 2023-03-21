King Shark Was One Of The Best (And Easiest) Roles Of Steve Agee's Career [Exclusive Interview]

We should talk about "Peacemaker." Obviously music's a big part of that. Are we going to see your character play music on the show?

I don't know. That's a good question. I mean, we've seen John Cena play piano. I would love that. I don't know if it's in the cards, but —



There haven't been any discussions behind the scenes?

No, it's never been discussed. I would love it, though. And season 2 is happening.



Are we going to see natural beard color for John in season 2?

I've been talking about that with a lot of people, and we don't know yet. I even asked James [Gunn] recently. I said, "We've addressed the fact that it is dyed, my character admitted it." So I was like, "What's going to happen season 2?" And he's like, "I don't know. What do you want to do?" And I was like, "Honestly, I'd rather not dye it. That's a whole process." But it's all up to him. We don't know yet.



Was it hard to maintain the look of it being partially dyed?

No. It was — once every two weeks I would go into hair and makeup and they would dye my beard, and then the gray roots were added on the day. That was rinse out. But it was like gray paint to make the roots around my chin. It was pretty easy.



In addition to the work that you did as your character, John, you also did the motion-capture for King Shark. Are we going to see more of him in the future?

That has not come up yet. I would love to, because I had a really good time doing that. Yeah. I grew kind of fond of playing King Shark. It was one of the best jobs and easiest ones I've had to do.



Oh, really?

Yeah, because I'm not talking much, and when I do, it's usually two words at a time. But yeah, James is not done figuring out the whole 10-year timeline, so my fingers are crossed. I'd be shocked if we didn't see King Shark again, because people loved him so much and he lived, so he's out there. I would love to see him.