Peacemaker Choreographer Explains How That Amazing Dance Sequence Came Alive [Interview]

So I had to take a little bit of a psychological approach to it as well. Like when they would come into the room, my intent was setting the tone of the room and the energy of the room as calm, and fun, and really positive. So that if they walked in, and pretty much all of them walked in with a little bit of that tension of like, "I don't know what we're about to do, but learning choreography is not easy," I would set the tone right up the bat with like, "I've made this very attainable. And I'll show you what I've done so far, and it may look complex, but as we begin to break it down into its component parts, you'll find that it's actually a lot more attainable than you think." So I set that tone right off the bat and I was like, "Look, I'm very cognizant of it all and I want you all to look good." And I think that calmed everybody down right off the top. That, and I would like to mention, that they all showed up. What made a big difference was that they all showed up so committed to the idea and were so committed to learning and doing what they needed to do to get it.

I love that. It can be so scary, so I'm glad they really went for it.

I think that comes from just a level of being a pro, and they're all such pros, but it also came because they trust James [Gunn]. They have such a trust in him and his vision that I think it made it easier for them to then trust me, without really knowing anything about me. And that really smoothed the way. But having their commitment to the process was huge. It was huge. And I wasn't sure what to expect or if I could expect that. And that was another thing that I wanted to make sure, is also setting the tone that there's no room for, "Oh, I can't do that." It's, "You're going to do it and it's just a matter of finding a way to get there that's as painless, and as fun, and as hopefully joyful as enjoyable as possible." But then within that, we had very, very limited time because they're all in it, the whole show, so they were shooting all the time. I had to be very organized with it. And so I started with finding how the moves spent felt in my own body. So I listened to the song probably 100 times before I even moved, before I even started thinking about movement, it was all finding the deeper layers of the feeling of the song within the context of what James was looking for.