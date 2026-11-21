We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most films treat the idea of the "director" with a dignified sense of reverence, especially since the end of the studio system. Where the producer's role was once seen as paramount in getting a film made and even in achieving a certain artistic vision, a film's achievements are now often attributed to the isolated decisions of the all-important director.

While we've talked plenty about the medium's great moviemakers — indeed, we already have a list of the 25 best directors of all time — it seemed appropriate to carve out space for the history's great directing partnerships. Though plenty of movies have two directors, the sustained union of two filmmakers over many years and/or films is rarer, and it warrants a closer look at the best of those recurring or long-lasting alliances. While the idea of the director usually implies one voice making the final decisions for the myriad creative components of a finished film, these directing duos prove that continuing that sense of collaboration into the chief position on a film set can bear rewarding fruit.

Here are the best directing duos of all time, ranked.