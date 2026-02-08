Ron Perlman's Underseen 1995 Sci-Fi Fantasy Movie Is A Visually Stunning Masterpiece

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's curious how infrequently directors Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro's 1995 steampunk fantasy "The City of Lost Children" is mentioned in cinematic conversations. In 1995 and 1996 (and I admit this is merely anecdotal), a hefty percentage of college dorm rooms sported posters for the film, and many enterprising college-age collectors owned a VHS copy of it. Teens of the '90s loved the movie's striking aesthetic, fairy-tale-like narrative, and strange performances, notably from the venerable Ron Perlman. The film even briefly ran the midnight movie circuit and was generally well-attended (at least at the screenings I attended).

But then, at some point, that changed. A new generation didn't embrace the movie, and "The City of Lost Children" fell by the wayside. The film may have been damaged by the fallout over Jeunet's next directorial effort: 1997's "Alien: Resurrection." As Elizabeth Ezra's essay book about Jeunet explains, Jeunet and Caro were both invited to helm the "Alien" sequel, but Caro didn't like the idea of working on a Hollywood project that they wouldn't have creative control on. (Screenwriter Joss Whedon had related complaints about "Resurrection.") Jeunet had no issues directing such a project, though, and the two had a creative falling out. Caro did some costume and set design work, but Jeunet is the only credited director. Perhaps, in light of "Alien," "The City of Lost Children" transformed into something of a disappointment, a reminder that we would never get another Jeunet/Caro movie ever again.

But rather than dwell on what might have been, perhaps audiences can instead appreciate the weirdo steampunk odyssey that is "The City of Lost Children." It's still a striking and unique movie to this day, lying on a matrix somewhere between Terry Gilliam and Tim Burton.