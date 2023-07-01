BigBug On Netflix Is The Bizarre Smart Home Nightmare You've Never Heard Of

Filmmakers have been dabbling with the nightmarish possibilities of smart homes long before Amazon introduced the world to its Alexa virtual assistant, and they have spanned a variety of genres exploring these themes. Of course, examples like "Blade Runner" or "Iron Man" are the obvious first thoughts for most movie fans, but that ignores stellar titles like the 1977 sci-fi horror film "Demon Seed" about a supercomputer home system that tries to impregnate a woman to obtain a human form through a child or the LeVar Burton directed, family-friendly Disney Channel Original Movie "Smart House," starring Katey Sagal as a demented, techno-Donna Reed.

By and large, sci-fi films about smart homes becoming sentient or at least self-aware tend to be of the dystopian variety, serving as cautionary tales regarding human dependence on technology, or as a warning for us not to try and "play God" with computers.

But then there's a film like the borderline slapstick French feature "BigBug," a screwball sci-fi comedy that is currently making waves on Netflix charts across the globe. The film brought in a paltry 44 percent approval rating from critics at the time of its release, but boasts a much more positive 74 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Even stranger is that the film comes from Jean-Pierre Jeunet and his frequent writing partner Guillaume Laurant ("The City of Lost Children," "Amelie," "A Very Long Engagement"), their first collaborative effort since 2013's "The Young and Prodigious T. S. Spivet."

Set in 2045, "BigBug" centers on four domestic robots who decide to hold their human masters hostage during a rogue android uprising. While that might sound terrifying on paper, "BigBug" is loaded with over-the-top, farcical comedy antics in addition to the bleak, existential questions posed by every AI-run-amok film ever made.