Moana Review: This Flat, Lifeless, Artificial Rehash Is Unwelcome

I am fighting for something to say about Thomas Kail's 2026 live-action remake of "Moana," but I am drawing a blank. It was such an insubstantial experience. So perfunctory. So ... blah. I wonder what function it serves. Well, other than a cynical attempt to hate-milk the last, semi-viscous drops of nostalgia fluid from an audience whose nostalgia glands have long since run dry. Banking on our warm fuzzies for your old projects will only last as long as you have old projects to exploit. Disney began eating its own tail with its wave of live-action remakes — a trend that began properly in 2010 with the release of Tim Burton's shockingly successful "Alice in Wonderland" — but "Moana" indicates that the company has run out of tail to eat.

The original animated "Moana" came out in 2016, the same year that Disney released their remake of "The Jungle Book" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass," the sequel to their 2010 remake of "Alice in Wonderland." That makes "Moana" the first live-action Disney remake to remake an animation that was released after Disney remakes were already a thing. This oblique record may be the only thing that makes "Moana" distinct.

I have to spend a few paragraphs placing "Moana" in the context of larger trends, because there is so little to address about the movie itself. It's fodder. Content. Colorful, and somehow drab. Full of incident, and somehow inert. Full of familiar, beloved songs that, in live-action, are obfuscated by visual and aural noise. Despite being a story of ancient people righting the previously imbalanced balance of nature, it looks flat and artificial.

Artistically and visually speaking, the closest analogue I can conjure is George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones." That's not a compliment.