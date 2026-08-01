10 Most Forgettable Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

Halfway through the year, 2026 has been exciting and surprising for the world of movies, with breakout hits from reliable studio stalwarts and up-and-coming indie filmmakers alike. The likes of the sci-fi blockbuster "Project Hail Mary," the spiky A24 character piece "The Drama," and the two-hander of young, indie, online-driven horror auteurs behind "The Backrooms" and "Obsession." Plenty of those movies can be found on our list of the 16 best films of 2026 so far.

That's great and all, but there are some movies out this year that don't inspire much in the way of memorability one way or the other. You know the ones: the films that you'll come across later on in the year and think, "Wait, that came out this year?" These are some of the 2026 movies that are notable for not being very notable at all — generic, unexceptional, and generally hard to care about one way or the other. In the grand scheme of 2026, these movies fall by the wayside.

Here are the most forgettable movies of 2026 so far.