Thrash: Netflix's New Shark Movie Has An Explosive Kill That's The Perfect Sam Raimi Homage

This article contains spoilers for "Thrash."

You know within a few minutes of starting Netflix's "Thrash" what you're getting into. If you weren't already tipped off by the involvement of writer/director Tommy Wirkola (the Norwegian filmmaker who gave us the zombie satire of the "Dead Snow" franchise and the "'Die Hard,' but with Santa Claus" riff that is "Violent Night"), the movie's clunky first-act exposition is a surefire giveaway. And that's not a deal-breaker! After getting the needed table-setting out of the way, "Thrash" proves to be exactly the no-frills B-movie you want it to be (as /Film's Chris Evangelista notes in his review).

It helps that Wirkola respects the classics. The film follows several residents of a South Carolina town as they try to survive a Category 5 hurricane after it destroys the nearby storm wall, flooding the area with ever-rising seawater and, you guessed it, hungry sharks. Among the movie's leads are the foster siblings Ron (Stacy Clausen) and his sister Dee (Alyla Brown) and brother Will (Dante Ubaldi). When their abusive, neglectful foster parents deservedly find themselves on the wrong end of some bull sharks, it falls to the trio to rescue themselves.

And so they do. After Ron braves their home's now-flooded basement to retrieve some steaks and dynamite (like I said: Their foster parents are not responsible people), he, Dee, and Will assemble a steak-baited, explosive shark trap in a rapid-fire montage. It's a nifty little sequence that works perfectly as an homage to the equally zestful montage in which Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) attaches his chainsaw arm as he gets ready to kick some demonic butt in the 1987 Sam Raimi-directed sequel "Evil Dead II" (aka arguably the best "Evil Dead" movie), complete with a blood-splattering payoff that Raimi would surely sign off on.