Thrash Review: Netflix's New Shark Disaster Flick Is Exactly What You Want It To Be

Where would we be without the killer shark movie? Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," which was so good it taught audiences how to watch movies, is an untouchable masterpiece, but in its wake it spawned a school of schlocky B-movies about killer fish. These films will never, ever approach the majesty of Spielberg's blockbuster, but gosh, they're a lot of fun to watch (well, sometimes). "Thrash" is the latest killer shark flick to swim our way, sent straight to Netflix, which is probably exactly where it belongs. Is it original? Not really. Is it particularly well-made? No. Is it a lot of fun to watch? Yes, yes it is. It's pretty much exactly what you want from a direct-to-Netflix shark movie.

In "Thrash," a hurricane is about to make landfall, and it's such a bad storm that we're told that it should really be classified as a Category 6 (the category system currently only goes up to 5). In case that wasn't enough to convince you how deadly and dangerous this storm is, we also overhear a newscaster on TV telling those who haven't evacuated yet that they should write their name on their arms in "permanent marker so they'll be able to ID your body!"

We then learn that a school of bull sharks are making their way up the coast to escape the storm (the film helpfully informs us that while great whites, the most famous of movie sharks, hunt alone, bull sharks hunt in groups). You can see where this is going: the hurricane will cause a flood, and the sharks will swim into the flooded streets looking to feast. This scenario is very, very similar to Alexandre Aja's "Crawl," with sharks in place of that film's alligators. "Crawl" was also a much better movie, but beggars can't be choosers.