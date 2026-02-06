We Have An Early Contender For The Best Horror Movie Death Of 2026

This article contains spoilers for "Whistle."

We're barely two months into 2026, but the horror genre has already gifted us with an embarrassment of great releases. Nia DaCosta has continued to prove that she's one of Hollywood's best directors with "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," Sam Raimi's return to the genre with "Send Help" is as delightfully disgusting as we could've hoped, and "Primate" brought bloody ape mayhem to usher in a new year. This bodes well for gorehounds and horror obsessives wondering how the genre could follow a year that saw a horror movie set a new record for most Oscar nominations thanks to "Sinners." It's certainly unwise to think that we'll see a repeat performance of that caliber, but it's further proof that the health of the horror genre is better than ever.

IFC Films and Shudder have become the go-to home for independent horror, with last year's "The Rule of Jenny Pen," "Dangerous Animals," "Queens of the Dead," and "Good Boy," all landing on countless best horror movies of 2025 lists. After a surprise premiere at Fantastic Fest 2025, the newest addition to the IFC/Shudder collaboration family is "Whistle," directed by Corin Hardy ("The Hallow," "The Nun") from a screenplay by Owen Egerton ("Mercy Black," "Blood Fest").

Starring Dafne Keen ("Logan," "His Dark Materials") and Sophie Nélisse ("Yellowjackets," "Heated Rivalry"), "Whistle" is a story about an unlikely group of high school students who find an ancient Aztec death whistle, which summons their future deaths to hunt them down if the instrument is blown. Well, they blow it, and death comes for them all. The approach is an elevated twist on something like the "Final Destination" franchise, but that similar sense of creativity has set the bar for the best horror movie death of 2026.