One Of Hollywood's Best Directors Keeps Getting Screwed Over – And It's Time To Make It Right

On January 16, 2026, the sequel "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" hit theaters ... and almost immediately face-planted as far as the box office was concerned. Frustratingly, this is now part of a larger pattern for the movie's talented and visionary director Nia DaCosta, and she deserves much better from Hollywood.

DaCosta, a Brooklyn-born talent who got her start by winning the Nora Ephron Award at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival for her project "Little Woods," has helmed a number of legacy sequels and movies based on existing, high-profile intellectual properties. None of them have performed well at the box office — in fact, even though the majority of DaCosta's projects have gotten positive reviews from critics, they've all been deemed failures by the industry apparatus. I don't think I need to say this, per se, but the fact that a Black female director is gaining a reputation as someone who can't, for whatever reason, make a "successful" movie is bad, certainly as far as the basic optics are concerned.

This, for lack of a more sophisticated term, friggin' stinks. DaCosta's movies are, by and large, really good, and her not-so-good Marvel movie isn't really her fault; to use a popular Internet parlance, "Nia Dacosta innocent." So, what did happen here that resulted in DaCosta becoming a scapegoat for every poor marketing decision, retooled movie, or bad box office performance? Why was one of her recent star-studded projects shunted to streaming, and why is her latest movie, "The Bone Temple," already proving to be one of the year's biggest flops despite the fact that it absolutely rocks? Let me try and break it all down.