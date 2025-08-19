The Marvels Director Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With The Brie Larson Movie

Director Nia DaCosta certainly made an impression out of the festival circuit in 2018 with her debut feature "Little Woods." The critically acclaimed independent neo-Western was so confidently directed that it would only be a matter of time until her work caught the attention of the industry at large. Like clockwork, DaCosta soon found herself falling into the studio system with the Jordan Peele-produced legacy sequel to "Candyman," but really got her shot at the big time by being hired to direct 2023's "The Marvels." After 2019's "Captain Marvel" became a billion-dollar success for Marvel Studios, a sequel was all but inevitable. "The Marvels," however, was anything but a traditional follow-up, as it had to be a sequel to both the Brie Larson-starring film as well as the Disney+ streaming shows "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel." This naturally placed a lot of pressure on DaCosta to deliver the best film she could under the circumstances, and sadly, it ended up being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest disappointments.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai pointed out the film's highlights, such as Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, while criticizing the lack of narrative coherency in his review of "The Marvels." The movie itself came out in the period after "Avengers: Endgame" where Marvel Studios was throwing a lot of ideas at the wall to see what would stick, and it backfired. "The Marvels" received middling reviews at best, and at worst, held the moniker of being the MCU's biggest flop at the box office. At the time, there were a bunch of pieces leading up to the film's release in which DaCosta unfairly bore the brunt of the film's potential failure. Leading up to the arrival of her next film, "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," the director took the time to reflect on why "The Marvels" went sideways (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"Making the '28 Years Later' sequel was one of the best filmmaking experiences I've had. One of the issues I had with 'Candyman' and 'Marvels' was the lack of a really solid script, which is always gonna just wreak havoc on the whole process."

Marvel Studios is no stranger to having script issues, with some of its movies even going into production without one completed. (I sure hope Marvel doesn't do that again, especially with, say, an "Avengers" film.) With "The Marvels," however, it appeared that the script transformed from a "Captain Marvel" sequel into a team-up movie. Despite DaCosta co-writing the project with Megan McDonnell ("WandaVision") and Elissa Karasik ("Loki"), the finished movie comes across as a familiar case of too many cooks in the kitchen.