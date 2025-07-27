Avengers: Doomsday's Script Is Still Being Written - Here's Why That's A Problem

"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. The cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," "Thunderbolts*" and several returning faces from the "X-Men" films are uniting with many of the Avengers to face down the newest threat to the Marvel multiverse, Doctor Doom. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's former big two stars Chris Evans (Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) are returning — only RDJ will not be playing Tony Stark, but Doom himself!

Beyond that, we don't know what the movie's story is or what comics it may pull from ... and it seems the filmmakers may not either!

One of the returning "X-Men" actors in "Doomsday" is Rebecca Romijn, who played Raven Darkholme/Mystique. Currently, Romijn is playing Enterprise XO Una Chin-Riley on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and she attended San Diego Comic Con to promote the show with her castmates. Romijn has previously said that the Marvel fans are more obsessive than the Trekkies, so I doubt she was surprised when she fielded a question (via THR) about "Doomsday" and whether she's wrapped filming her scenes. Her answer may make your jaw drop, though.

"Not quite sure [if I'm done filming for 'Doomsday']... the script, they haven't finished writing it [laughs]... they keep everything close to the vest to themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps."

Romijn also could "neither confirm or deny" if she's read the entire "Avengers: Doomsday" script. The release date for "Avengers" Doomsday" has only getting closer (the release has already been delayed once from May 2026) and the movie began filming in April 2025. That means they've been shooting for three months and are still tinkering with the story. Maybe that's why "F4: First Steps" is rather light on any "Doomsday" set-up, and Doom himself has no lines during his post-credits scene cameo: the story hasn't been locked in.

Beginning principal photography before you have a finished script may sound like a lapse of common sense, but it's business as usual for Marvel Studios. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently spoke with Variety and other outlets about the studio's current and future plans. (Apparently, plans for the MCU currently extend to 2032.) During the interview, Feige admitted that: "We've never started a movie without a full script and I have never been satisfied with a script that we've had."