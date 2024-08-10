Why Star Trek's Rebecca Romijn Finds Trekkies Less Scary Than Marvel Fans

Fandoms can be terrifying, especially if you're an actor. Not only do you have to try and please whatever general audiences are watching your movies or shows, but you also have to take into consideration the reactions of the hardcore fans. Collective fandoms of various genre properties have always been intense, but they have gotten even more so in the age of the internet, where social media allows fans from all over the world to communicate in rapid fashion. There are negative aspects of every fandom, from the toxic side of "Star Wars" to chuckleheads who don't realize they are the butt of the joke in "The Boys," but it turns out that some fandoms are a little scarier than others, depending on who you ask.

Rebecca Romijn, who has starred in all kinds of genre fare, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her various roles in big franchises, and she shared that she was a bit more intimidated by Marvel fans when she played Mystique in the "X-Men" movies than she has ever been by "Star Trek" fans. (She plays Lieutenant Commander Una Chin-Riley on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.") It's hard to imagine Romijn being intimidated by anybody given the characters she plays, but apparently comic book fans can unnerve even Mystique herself.