Shooting The Shark Tank Scenes For Nate Bargatze's The Breadwinner Was No Easy Feat [Exclusive]

While Hollywood often tries to reflect people, places, and things lifted from the real world, sometimes getting permission or spending the money for the rights to depict those things can be expensive. That's why you'll often get fake stores or brands that are clearly meant to be proxies for real life locations like Costco or Barnes & Noble or brands like Nintendo or Apple. How many times have you seen a fake search engine meant to represent Google or a social media site that looks like Facebook?

But sometimes, studios and filmmakers don't have to tiptoe around the real thing, and comedian Nate Bargatze's new family comedy "The Breadwinner" was able to use the popular reality competition series "Shark Tank" to set the stage for the entire movie.

In "The Breadwinner," Bargatze plays a father who suddenly finds himself having to keep up with the meticulously organized lives of his three daughters (Stella Grace Fitzgerald, Birdie Borria, and Charlotte Ann Tucker), courtesy of a system established by his aspiring businesswoman wife Katie (Mandy Moore). In fact, part of that carefully organized system, The Starminder, is exactly why Katie is appearing on "Shark Tank," forcing her to leave Nate to figure everything out in her absence. It's a modern "Mr. Mom" with Bargatze's comedic sensibilities front and center, and even though it gets a bit silly at times, it's a harmless, enjoyable family comedy.

We spoke to "The Breadwinner" director Eric Appel (who also directed the superb "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story") about bringing this "Shark Tank," sequence to life, and it basically required him to write and shoot a real segment for the show, complete with the actual set, stars, and crew. But it certainly wasn't easy.