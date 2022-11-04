Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Director Eric Appel On Not Copying Walk Hard And The 'Yankovic Cut' [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

So I watched "Weird," and man, it is hilarious. It's even better than I hoped it would be. I know Weird Al said recently that he thought that the short trailer that you guys made for Funny or Die was all there would've been for this, but then he changed his mind a few years ago. Was turning the idea into a feature something you always wanted to do before that?

Yeah, when we did the original trailer, the best hope I had for the project is that people would get fooled into thinking it was a real movie. That was my goal. And there was a moment after we made it where I was emailing with Aaron Paul and Olivia Wilde, and it was like, "We should do this, we should really make a movie out of this." Because they were so happy with how the trailer came out. And Al said, "I don't know. I think it works best as a little short," and I kind of just lived with that. "Okay. Yeah, great. It's not like we were ever planning to do it." So I put that idea to bed. Best email I've ever received in my life, February, 2019 when Al was like, "I think it's time."

Amazing.

"Let's make the movie. Let's write it together, you'll direct it." I think the next morning we met for coffee and started batting around ideas.

What was the writing process like with Weird Al, and how long did it take you to get the script polished to a point where you were satisfied with it?

It took maybe half a year to get it. We first came up with an outline. We kind of pitched that around. It happened in several different phases. When it came time to actually really commit to writing the script, maybe it was a month of us meeting up a few times a week, really fleshing out an outline. We had a 20-page written outline for the movie, and then we broke the outline up into small chunks, 20 different chunks. Each represented five to seven pages of the movie. We went off on our own, and I wrote chunk one, five pages, sent it to Al. The next day, he revised those five pages and added the next chunk. Then it bounced back to me, I did a revision of those, and we just kept bouncing it back and forth and revising the entire time.

We were like, "We can't have any ego about this. If you remove something that I put in, it was not meant to be. If you really love it, you could fight for it." So really, it was like, in 20 days we wrote this script. By the time we got to having a complete draft, because we were rewriting it along the way, it felt like the 20th draft of the movie. You know what I mean? We just kept refining it and refining it as we were working on it. We ended up with a really polished script that stayed pretty true to what the movie ended up being right from the jump.