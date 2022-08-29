Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Trailer: The True Story Of The Icon Who (Literally) Changed Music

In the years since Daniel Radcliffe first threw on those famous glasses and saved the world as the boy wizard in the "Harry Potter" franchise, the talented actor has since completely reimagined his image multiple times over. He's been the hunchback Igor in "Victor Frankenstein," a farting corpse relearning the ways of the world in the Daniels' brilliant feature debut "Swiss Army Man," a totally unassuming guy who gets guns nailed to his hands in "Guns Akimbo," and most recently a delightfully mustache-twirling villain in "The Lost City." Now, however, Radcliffe is in for his weirdest role yet — by far.

The legend known as Weird Al who became a childhood staple of multiple generations — particularly this '90s kid who got to enjoy his mid-career resurgence during those years — is receiving the biopic and the lead actor that someone of his stature absolutely deserves. Thankfully, the creative team behind this production remain well aware of the fact that any tell-all story about the world-famous, musical parody talent ought to be, well, a parody in its own right. Look out, "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," because a new contender is clearly coming for that crown.

Check out the newly-released trailer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" below!