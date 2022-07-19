Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Everything We Know So Far

Weird Al, a five-time Grammy Award winning musician, burst onto the music scene back in '79 with "My Bologna," a parody of The Knack's hit "My Sharona." Over the past 40 years, he's put his own comedic spin on hits by Madonna, Michael Jackson, Coolio, Miley Cyrus, and countless other billboard topping hits. Now, he's decided to give his own origin story a parodic tilt.

In 2010, Funny or Die released a sketch that was a fake trailer for a delightfully odd biopic called "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Thirteen years later, the hilarious sketch is getting the cinematic treatment it deserves. Director Eric Appel, who wrote the original sketch, collaborated with Weird Al on the script.

Here's everything we know so far about "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."