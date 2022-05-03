Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Teaser: Someone Get Daniel Radcliffe An Accordion

We've waited one more minute at the hardware store, our couch potato hearts thumbing through cable TV reruns of "George of the Jungle," idly watching "Porky's" for the 27th time this week, all in anticipation of the trailer for The Roku Channel's "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," and our patience, dear friends, had paid off. The teaser for the upcoming biopic is finally here, and audiences can now see actor Daniel Radcliffe in full Yankovic regalia (glasses, mustache, full poofy hair, Hawaiian shirts) playing the biggest star to emerge from the comedy/music scene since the heyday of Spike Jones through the days of Tom Lehrer.

While "Weird Al" Yankovic certainly warrants a biography — his decades-long body of work has never dipped in quality, and he has become the measuring stick by which all future comedy/parody music will be measured — there was some question among Yankovic's many fans as to how serious "Weird" would be. Would it tell a straightforward tale of a nerdy kid from Lynwood, CA whose parents bought him an accordion for his birthday from a door-to-door salesman? Would it dramatize, documentary style, his first recordings of "My Bologna" in the men's bathroom at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo? Would it trace his rise to fame via recordings submitted to KMET's "The Dr. Demento Show?" Would it show a behind-the-scenes montage of Yankovic operating as a guest VJ in the early days of MTV? Would it trace the hardship of "Polka Party's" bad reception by fans and critics? His famous visit to Michael Jackson to ask permission to write and perform "Eat It?" His phone conversation with Kurt Cobain about "Smells Like Nirvana?" The heartbreaks of "UHF's" crappy box office, or the rejection of "The Weird Al Show" on NBC?

From the trailer, it looks like "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" will more resemble — at least in parts — a parody of the artist's life along the lines of the jokey fake preview "Weird" that ran on Funny or Die in 2013; less an exposé of the Yankovic's life, and more a parody of music biopics.