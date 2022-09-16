Filming For Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Went At A Breakneck Pace

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is, for the nerds keeping track, the third partially accurate satirical biopic of the life of "Weird Al" Yankovic. The first came in 1985 with the release of the VHS special "The Compleat Al," which was released to coincide with his third studio album "Dare to be Stupid." In the early 1980s, Yankovic had become a massive comedy star on the then-nascent MTV, and several of the Al TV segments were included in that biopic alongside real-life home movie footage of Yankovic as a child. Nick and Mary Yankovic, Al's actual parents, appear throughout. The re-enactments of, say, Al auditioning his band or testing out Al merchandise, are comedically false.

The second satirical biopic was a famous 2010 Funny or Die short film in the form of a fake movie trailer, which presented the life of Yankovic as if it were a more conventional Hollywood rock star biopic. Yankovic was played by Aaron Paul, and he is depicted as a hard-drinking, tough-talking, sexed-up punk along the lines of, say, Sid Vicious. The joke is that Yankovic is not only a comedy musician, but, by all accounts, a terribly polite, gentle, kind man who never had a drugged-up, burned out period.

Eric Appel's upcoming "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is the completed version of the fake trailer, now with Daniel Radcliffe in the role of the accordion-playing parody artist. It's been 37 years since "The Compleat Al," and the "Weird Al" movie is finally nigh. In what might be considered a bizarre bit of chronological poetry, however, after those 37 years, "Weird" was shot in only 18 days. In a recent video interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the film, spoke about the expedited process.