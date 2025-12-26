We Have To Talk About The Most Bonkers Moment In Marty Supreme

Spoilers for "Marty Supreme" follow.

Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme" is one of the best movies of the year — a funny, thrilling, nerve-wracking comedy-drama loaded with surprises. One of the biggest of those surprises is how good Kevin O'Leary is as Milton Rockwell, a rich businessman who enters into the orbit of ping-pong hustler Marty Mauser, played by Timothée Chalamet. O'Leary is not an actor, but a real-life businessman who rose to fame on the TV game show "Shark Tank," where he used the nickname "Mr. Wonderful."

Here I'll confess that I've never seen a single second of "Shark Tank," so I was not familiar with O'Leary, other than reading his name here and there in certain articles. "Marty Supreme" was my first real introduction to the man, and I have to admit that he's legitimately great playing Rockwell (note: O'Leary has said some ... questionable things in real life, so I'm not commenting on him as a person here, but as an actor playing a part).

O'Leary has a surprisingly large role in the film — this isn't just a cameo, but a full-blown supporting turn. And the script, by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, gives the businessman-turned-actor a totally bonkers speech near the end of the film. We have to talk about it, and what it could all possibly mean.