What Does Return To Silent Hill's Box Office Mean For The Franchise?

The "Silent Hill" franchise has recently come back to life on the video game side of things in a big way, thanks to the widely acclaimed "Silent Hill 2" remake and, since then, "Silent Hill F." Unfortunately, despite Konami's attempt to also revive the survival/horror property as a film franchise, things didn't go as hoped. "Return to Silent Hill" isn't the reboot that fans were hoping for, as evidenced by its domestic box office haul on opening weekend.

"Return to Silent Hill" was released by Cineverse, the same studio behind the "Terrifier" franchise. The video game adaptation opened to a mere $3.2 million in North America, which was only good enough for seventh place on the charts. Chris Pratt's new sci-fi thriller "Mercy" came in at number one with $11.2 million, meaning it was a weak weekend overall. That was, in no small part, due to the snow storm that ravaged much of the U.S. Still, that's not a great result for a movie with a reported $23 million production budget.

The saving grace for Cineverse and Konami came internationally. The third live-action "Silent Hill" movie pulled in $16 million overseas, including a pretty impressive $9.3 million in China, which put it at number one in the country. That means a $19.3 million global opening. So, it's not a flop, but it's not a big hit either, leaving things on shaky ground.

The latest installment in the franchise takes inspiration from the much-beloved "Silent Hill 2" video game. It centers on James (Jeremy Irvine) after he receives a mysterious letter from his lost love Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson). He is then drawn to Silent Hill, a town consumed by darkness. There, James faces monstrous creatures and is forced to unravel a terrifying mystery.