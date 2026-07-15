Why The Hunt For Gollum Is Already The Most Controversial Lord Of The Rings Movie

Welcome to the world of big-budget filmmaking, where no project is too small or too large to avoid getting embroiled in controversy. Superhero movies are far from a safe haven these days, as "Supergirl" most recently proved by following in the same footsteps as the troll-filled hate campaign against "Captain Marvel," while the less said about the state of "Star Wars" and its fanbase, the better. Even Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" hasn't avoided the target on its back. But "The Lord of the Rings" has largely managed to sidestep such larger culture war concerns ... on the big screen, at least. The Prime Video series "The Rings of Power" has encountered the wrath of racist fans for its diverse casting, as even casual viewers have likely heard about. But now, it appears one upcoming movie in particular is becoming ground zero for a whole new set of complications.

"The Hunt for Gollum" represents the first step taken towards a new era of Middle-earth in film, but director and star Andy Serkis finds himself at the center of two controversies swirling around the production instead. With filming having only just begun, it's hard to believe that even an incomplete movie in such early stages would inspire so much discourse. But thanks to a pair of statements by Serkis (one misguided and inconsiderate to the extreme, and the other lacking in a certain amount of nuance), this is yet another example of an internet conversation in desperate need of some clarification.

Can cooler heads prevail? When it comes to the two thorny topics at hand, regarding diversity in casting and the use of AI in movies, volatile emotions come with the territory. No wonder "The Hunt for Gollum" is already the most controversial "The Lord of the Rings" movie yet.