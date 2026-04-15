The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Has Finally Cast Its Young Aragorn

New "The Lord of the Rings" movies will continue until morale improves — even if it requires a major recasting or two. As soon as Warner Bros. Discovery announced new adventures set in Middle-earth, all eyes soon turned towards the elephant (Oliphaunt?) in the room. Which stars would either make their grand returns to reprise their original roles or be replaced entirely? News recently broke that Viggo Mortensen would not be suiting up in all his roguelike glory as Aragorn once more in the upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum," breaking the hearts of many a fan. However disappointing that may be, this provides a perfect opportunity for a younger actor to make the role their own ... and now we know exactly who that will be.

As CinemaCon currently lights up Las Vegas this week, tonight is Warner Bros. Discovery's turn to host a panel full of reveals to tickle the fancy of theater owners — and fans — everywhere. In a surprising twist, Warner Brothers released a casting announcement for all the major stars. We knew director Andy Serkis would reprise the role of Gollum, along with Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins. The worst-kept secret in Hollywood has also been confirmed, as Sir Ian McKellen will also suit up in the big pointy hat as the wizard Gandalf, alongside franchise newcomer Kate Winslet as a character named Marigol. The tweet also mentions both "The Hobbit" actor Lee Pace as the Elf king Thranduil and Leo Woodall as Halvard, a character close to Aragorn.

We've been waiting for you, precious. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027. pic.twitter.com/FuD8Bh8cpl — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) April 15, 2026

But the biggest news of all? None other than Jamie Dornan (known for the "Fifty Shades" movies, 2021's "Belfast," "A Haunting in Venice," and "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar") will portray a young Aragorn, then known as the mysterious Ranger of the North Strider.