The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Has Finally Cast Its Young Aragorn
New "The Lord of the Rings" movies will continue until morale improves — even if it requires a major recasting or two. As soon as Warner Bros. Discovery announced new adventures set in Middle-earth, all eyes soon turned towards the elephant (Oliphaunt?) in the room. Which stars would either make their grand returns to reprise their original roles or be replaced entirely? News recently broke that Viggo Mortensen would not be suiting up in all his roguelike glory as Aragorn once more in the upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum," breaking the hearts of many a fan. However disappointing that may be, this provides a perfect opportunity for a younger actor to make the role their own ... and now we know exactly who that will be.
As CinemaCon currently lights up Las Vegas this week, tonight is Warner Bros. Discovery's turn to host a panel full of reveals to tickle the fancy of theater owners — and fans — everywhere. In a surprising twist, Warner Brothers released a casting announcement for all the major stars. We knew director Andy Serkis would reprise the role of Gollum, along with Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins. The worst-kept secret in Hollywood has also been confirmed, as Sir Ian McKellen will also suit up in the big pointy hat as the wizard Gandalf, alongside franchise newcomer Kate Winslet as a character named Marigol. The tweet also mentions both "The Hobbit" actor Lee Pace as the Elf king Thranduil and Leo Woodall as Halvard, a character close to Aragorn.
We've been waiting for you, precious. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum only in theaters 17 December 2027. pic.twitter.com/FuD8Bh8cpl
— Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) April 15, 2026
But the biggest news of all? None other than Jamie Dornan (known for the "Fifty Shades" movies, 2021's "Belfast," "A Haunting in Venice," and "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar") will portray a young Aragorn, then known as the mysterious Ranger of the North Strider.
Jamie Dornan's Casting Suggests The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Is Off To A Promising Start
For the first time since Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy came to a shaky end in 2014, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's sweeping fantasy world are in for a new live-action event made for the big screen. This new era for "The Lord of the Rings" isn't without its risks, which is probably why "The Hunt for Gollum" is taking a big ol' bite out of the nostalgia apple. As previously rumored, both Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood will be returning as Gandalf the Grey and Frodo Baggins, respectively. And having both Andy Serkis as Gollum and Lee Pace as Thranduil (also the father of Legolas, played by Orlando Bloom in the previous movies) will certainly help to maintain continuity with Jackson's films.
But Jamie Dornan as Aragorn will require a fair bit of readjusting on the part of hardcore fans, particularly those nervous about the idea of seeing someone else filling the shoes of Viggo Mortensen. "The Hobbit" trilogy helped that transition with the pitch-perfect casting of Martin Freeman as Bilbo, taking over for the late, great Ian Holm (who also made a brief appearance in those prequel movies, along with Wood). This time, however, Dornan will have no such soft landing spot in taking over one of the most recognizable roles of the last two decades.
Not too dissimilar from the hubbub surrounding Robert Pattinson's casting in "The Batman," it's likely most casual audiences will only associate Dornan with "Fifty Shades of Grey." Fortunately, the actor has been putting in yeoman work in a vast array of quiet dramas, independent films, and other lower-profile roles. His shaggier, Aragorn-like appearance in the 2014 British miniseries "New Worlds" (as seen above) may help some see the vision.
Stay tuned for more "The Hunt for Gollum" updates as they come in.