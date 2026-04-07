Viggo Mortensen Missing In The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Has Me Nervous

Well, it's official. Director Andy Serkis and his creative team on "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" are recasting at least one major character: Viggo Mortensen won't be back as Aragorn, son of Arathorn. Aragorn's role in the movie should be significant. In J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, he's the one who teams up with Gandalf and, eventually, sets out solo to track Sméagol down near Mordor and bring him all the way back to Mirkwood.

I know I'm not the only one who has been anxiously awaiting confirmation for who would play the exiled king in "The Hunt for Gollum." It's hard picturing anyone but Mortensen in the role. That's more than nostalgia speaking. In my mind, Mortensen's decision on whether or not to star in the upcoming film was a hinge point. A litmus test of sorts. In the opinion of this poor Tolkien fan, it was the most important indicator of whether or not we're going to get a high-quality Middle-earth movie when "The Hunt for Gollum" hits theaters in late 2027.

I'm not saying the movie will automatically be a dud if Mortensen isn't in it. I think a better way to put it is that if he were in it, I would feel really good about things. Mortensen doesn't pick roles lightly, including this one. When Mortensen was asked what it would take for him to return for a Middle-earth film like "The Hunt for Gollum," he replied:

"Generally speaking, I would like it to feel like a Tolkien story. First of all, the way it reads, that it feels connected, consistent with what Tolkien was writing about. His source material, what he was trying to say."

That approach isn't new. It's how Mortensen does business.