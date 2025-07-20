Viggo Mortensen Turned Down Marvel's Wolverine For A Good Reason

Viggo Mortensen hasn't had a typical Hollywood career. The Aragorn actor's unique path includes a stubbornness to stick with projects, even when "bigger fish" come along, and a reluctance to take on things he doesn't want to do. This has kept him on the fringe of major franchises, even things as big as the comic book kingdom of Marvel. When it comes to the superhero genre, Mortensen's self-sidelining even predates his Middle-earth involvement, as the actor famously turned down the role of Wolverine before it was offered to Hugh Jackman.

While Mortensen's dismissal of the clawed X-Men staple is well-documented, his reasoning behind turning down the role became clearer in a more recent interview. Mortensen appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, explaining that he had taken his then-eight-year-old son, Henry, to his interview in LA. No sooner had they walked into director Bryan Singer's office than the boy pointed out that the Wolverine mock-up for the movie didn't look comic-book accurate. Here's the story in Mortensen's own words:

"I asked, 'Can I bring my son? [...] He knows a lot about this. That's his favorite comic book character at this moment. Wolverine. He knows everything. So I'd love to bring him as my good luck charm and guide. [...] I did let Henry read [the script], and he goes, 'This is wrong. This is wrong. That's not how it is.'"

According to Mortensen, Singer spent the rest of the meeting defending the creative liberties for the adaptation. Henry didn't approve. Mortensen did clarify that it wasn't purely his son's distaste for the lack of accuracy that led him to turn down the role. He added the crucial factor:

"The thing that bothered me at the time was just the commitment of endless movies of that same character over and over. I was nervous about that."

It's a fair consideration, considering the 11 movies over nearly two decades that Jackman has inhabited that role.