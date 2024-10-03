The Rings Of Power Season 2 Reveals The Stranger's Identity – And He's A Classic Lord Of The Rings Character
This article contains a massive spoiler for "The Rings of Power" season 2. Proceed with caution, and watch the finale first if you don't want The Stranger's identity spoiled!
Well, folks, the cat's out of the bag. After 16 episodes and two full seasons, the fading moments of "The Rings of Power" season 2 finale finally delivered the one word we've been itching to hear for endless hours of Middle-earth viewing: Gandalf. Yes, Daniel Weyman's mysterious and confused Istar is the one and only Grey Wizard. As the finale wraps up its various storylines and sets the stage for a likely third season to come, one of the last things we get is a scene between Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) and The Stranger. As the sequence draws to a close, Bombadil coaxes the utterance of the inevitable from his companion, and the Wizard in training takes a deep breath and says that his name is "Gandalf."
Sorry, Blue Wizard fans (including yours truly). Our hope for a wild Rhûn storyline following a good Blue Wizard is officially dashed (although Ciarán Hinds' Dark Wizard could still be an evil Blue). Nope, this good guy is 100% bonafide Gandalf, even if the source material doesn't have him showing up until the Third Age, and he explicitly states in "The Lord of the Rings" that he doesn't go to the East.
I'll leave the nitpicking for another day, though. The reality is that, by the end of season 2, the evidence was so overwhelming that this guy really was Gandalf that it would have been awkward to pull a bait-and-switch at the last second. And I get it. It makes sense to introduce a character that fair-weather fans can relate to and recognize rather than an even more cryptic character that even "Lord of the Rings" book readers won't recognize. Still, it doesn't change the fact that for endless hours, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have been setting this guy up for a fairly obvious Gandalf reveal. How, exactly? Let's count the ways.
The biggest hints that The Stranger was Gandalf all along
The Stranger started his Gandalf reveal long before the finale of season 2. While there were several signs early in the show, the biggest sign The Stranger was actually Gandalf came in the season 1 finale, when he told Nori that when she was in doubt, she should "follow her nose" — a classic callback to his advice in Moria in Peter Jackson's movies.
Earlier in season 2, we had another identity hint when Poppy and Nori referred to The Stranger's staff as a "gand," and of course, the Stoors kept calling him a "grand elf" to the point where it stuck. (Gandalf actually translates as "Elf with a want," which is a fun connection.)
Apart from these major hints, there's also the fact that the magic-wielding Maiar is friends with Halflings (Gandalf is the only Wizard to befriend or care about them). He's friends with Tom Bombadil, he's insecure (which mirror's Gandalf's initial resistance to fight Sauron in the books), and he has a weird obsession with moths. The pièce de résistance to the Gandalf case? The guy is wearing gray. It doesn't get any clearer than that.
So, where do we go now?
As I already mentioned, the fact that this Second Age Istar is Gandalf is a bit difficult to reconcile with Tolkien's texts. Technically speaking, the author doesn't have old-man-incarnate Wizards arriving in Middle-earth until the Third Age. The appendices to "The Return of the King" state, "When maybe a thousand years had passed [of the Third Age], and the first shadow had fallen on Greenwood the Great, the Istari or Wizards appeared in Middle-earth." Only in his latest writings does he suggest the one possibility that the two underdeveloped Blue Wizards might have come to Middle-earth during the Second Age. In "The Two Towers," Gandalf makes things even more complicated by saying that his names are "Mithrandir among the Elves, Tharkûn to the Dwarves; Olórin I was in my youth in the West that is forgotten, in the South Incánus, in the North Gandalf; to the East I go not." That last bit about not going East and not having a name associated with that region is pretty straightforward.
This leaves me scratching my head for "The Rings of Power" season 3 storyline. Gandalf isn't supposed to be here in the Second Age and isn't supposed to go East. However, technically, there is some wiggle room here. For instance, one gray area is that the appendices also say that Gandalf "wandered mostly in the West," leaving the possibility that he went in other directions at some point. Also, "To the East I go not" doesn't mean "I never went East." It could imply that there is some bad experience or deeper reason preventing him from returning there. Finally, the book "The Nature of Middle-earth" reveals that at the end of his life, Tolkien was considering having a group of Maiar (the angelic spirits within Wizards, just not trapped in their physical bodies) called the Five Guardians get involved in early Middle-earth history, including Saruman, Gandalf, and Radagast. (As a quick aside, there is also a sixth member, their female leader: Elrond's great-great grandmother Melian, who was already a fun name-dropped easter egg earlier in season 2.)
So, technically speaking, Gandalf is around in Middle-earth (just not in an old-man Wizard body) before the Second Age, and if you read between the lines, he might have gone East before the Third Age. This is bending over backward head canon stuff, but it's technically a loophole. The question is whether the showrunners are going for that or if, like the Balrog showing up in Moria way too early and the overall condensing of the timeline for the story, they're just throwing adaptive caution to the wind. Either way, I'm fascinated to see what they have in store for season 3.