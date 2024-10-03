The Rings Of Power Season 2 Reveals The Stranger's Identity – And He's A Classic Lord Of The Rings Character

As I already mentioned, the fact that this Second Age Istar is Gandalf is a bit difficult to reconcile with Tolkien's texts. Technically speaking, the author doesn't have old-man-incarnate Wizards arriving in Middle-earth until the Third Age. The appendices to "The Return of the King" state, "When maybe a thousand years had passed [of the Third Age], and the first shadow had fallen on Greenwood the Great, the Istari or Wizards appeared in Middle-earth." Only in his latest writings does he suggest the one possibility that the two underdeveloped Blue Wizards might have come to Middle-earth during the Second Age. In "The Two Towers," Gandalf makes things even more complicated by saying that his names are "Mithrandir among the Elves, Tharkûn to the Dwarves; Olórin I was in my youth in the West that is forgotten, in the South Incánus, in the North Gandalf; to the East I go not." That last bit about not going East and not having a name associated with that region is pretty straightforward.

This leaves me scratching my head for "The Rings of Power" season 3 storyline. Gandalf isn't supposed to be here in the Second Age and isn't supposed to go East. However, technically, there is some wiggle room here. For instance, one gray area is that the appendices also say that Gandalf "wandered mostly in the West," leaving the possibility that he went in other directions at some point. Also, "To the East I go not" doesn't mean "I never went East." It could imply that there is some bad experience or deeper reason preventing him from returning there. Finally, the book "The Nature of Middle-earth" reveals that at the end of his life, Tolkien was considering having a group of Maiar (the angelic spirits within Wizards, just not trapped in their physical bodies) called the Five Guardians get involved in early Middle-earth history, including Saruman, Gandalf, and Radagast. (As a quick aside, there is also a sixth member, their female leader: Elrond's great-great grandmother Melian, who was already a fun name-dropped easter egg earlier in season 2.)

So, technically speaking, Gandalf is around in Middle-earth (just not in an old-man Wizard body) before the Second Age, and if you read between the lines, he might have gone East before the Third Age. This is bending over backward head canon stuff, but it's technically a loophole. The question is whether the showrunners are going for that or if, like the Balrog showing up in Moria way too early and the overall condensing of the timeline for the story, they're just throwing adaptive caution to the wind. Either way, I'm fascinated to see what they have in store for season 3.