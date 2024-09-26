The Rings Of Power Season 2 Changes Tolkien's LOTR Timeline In One Key Way

So, how much is changing the Tolkien timeline impacting the "Rings of Power" story? Let's look at a few of the biggest changes that come to a head in episode 7. For starters, Sauron is still in Eregion when Adar's armies show up to attack. Galadriel is also on-scene. The Dwarven Rings are in circulation, but Celebrimbor is feverishly working on the Nine Rings. The One Ring is nowhere in sight.

In the books, things happen in a more linear, drawn-out format. Annatar shows up in Eregion around 1,200 years into the Second Age. Three centuries later, all of the Rings of Power that end up with Men and Dwarves are forged (although they are originally made for Elves), and Galadriel is already on the other side of the mountains in Lothlórien. Another century later, first the Three Rings of the Elves are forged, and then the One Ring follows. Almost a century after that, an unmasked and angry Sauron personally leads an invasion force (sorry, no Adar, folks) and openly lays siege to Eregion.

See the major differences here? In Tolkien's longer version, Sauron helps forge the Rings of Power in peace, only betraying the Elves after they're complete. He also has the One Ring in hand — or on hand, rather — when he attacks Eregion from the outside. Galadriel isn't even a major part of this portion of the story. The only part that does line up is that in both the writing and the adaptation, Elrond leads an attack to help defend the city (although even then, Gil-galad isn't there).

"The Rings of Power" was never going to be a blow-by-blow adaptation of the source material. However, the decision to boil the entire Second Age into a single point in time has definitely messed with the Tolkien timeline, so much so that, two seasons in, I would say it is the number one thing driving the changes from the source material. We won't know what that means for the remaining three seasons for a while still, but what I can say is that Payne and McKay have their hands full as they try to keep this thing at least relatively on course and in line with Tolkien's larger Second Age vision. Here's hoping they can pull it off!