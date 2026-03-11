Who Could Kate Winslet Play In Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum?
The trickle of news surrounding "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" remains as unpredictable as ever. As of this writing, a handful of names are confirmed for the project, including the indefatigable Andy Serkis, who is set to direct the new "Lord of the Rings" movie and play Gollum. Peter Jackson is also attached as a producer. Other than that, there are rumors about actors like Ian McKellen returning as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo, but little else, that is, until March 11, 2026.
With "The Hunt for Gollum" still more than 600 days away, we actually have one of the most surprising names of all added to the cast list: Kate Winslet. Winslet could easily slot in as a Hobbit, Human, Elf, and even a Dwarf (with plenty of makeup).
Winslet's involvement makes sense on a certain level. She worked with Peter Jackson before his Middle-earth days, helping him with the 1994 movie "Heavenly Creatures." But in that case, the British actress was playing a based-on-reality teenager in a psychological thriller. Now, she's making the shift to high-fantasy, which begs the question: Who could she be in the upcoming Middle-earth movie?
When Deadline broke the news, they didn't say "minor role." The headline read "Kate Winslet to play female lead." It added:
"Serkis and Peter Jackson spent most of last year coaxing Winslet to appear in the film."
That's not something you do for a quick cameo. I immediately had a few obvious guesses, and I did some quick research to flesh out a list of my top 11 casting options. Let's break them down and see which ones make the most sense.
Kate candidates 1-5: Elf or Dwarf?
One of the more likely candidates: Winslet could play Galadriel. The matriarch of Tolkien's world has already been cast twice, and she definitely could play a part in the movie. If the other Cate (Blanchett) isn't interested in a return, maybe they're recasting with another familiar face. Winslet could also play Arwen, although I think that's unlikely, since the fan favorite Elven Queen Liv Tyler has already expressed a willingness to return. The other Elf who comes to mind is Celebrían, Arwen's mother, whose story is tragic. But in the books, her story ends more than four centuries before Bilbo's adventure, so it would require some timeline warping.
As far as Dwarves are concerned, I can think of two obvious ways this could work. The first is that Winslet could play Dís. Who Dís? She's one of the only named female dwarves in all of Tolkien's canon. (Thanks, Disa of "The Rings of Power" for helping flesh that list out a bit.) Dís is a royal Dwarf and Thorin Oakenshield's younger sister. She's the mother of Fíli and Kíli, who go on Bilbo's adventure in "The Hobbit," and her death date is unknown, which means she could still be kicking around during the time of "The Hunt for Gollum" plot.
Another Dwarven option is to have Winslet play a newly minted Dwarven woman who accompanies Balin on his ill-fated quest to recapture Moria. That event (the deadly leftovers of which the Fellowship of the Ring stumbles on when they visit Moria in "The Lord of the Rings") takes place in between "The Hobbit" and the main trilogy, making it a perfect potential side quest to help flesh out the sparse source material for the movie.
Kate candidates 6-11: Human or Hobbit?
The rest of the characters who come to mind are either Humans or Hobbits (which are really the same thing, just different sizes). The most likely candidate for a Human woman, in my mind, is Gilraen — Aragorn's mom. She plays a really important role in the ranger's early life.
Another human option is Finduilas, Denethor's wife. She's the mother of both Boromir and Faramir, whom she gives birth to during the time of the "Hunt for Gollum" movie. She also has a tragic end, which could make for a compelling story in the movie. Théodwyn is a similar character. She's the mother of Éomer and Éowyn and is Théoden's sister. Her death from illness is what sets up her kids' situation for "The Lord of the Rings," where Théoden has stepped into an uncle-turned-father role. A less likely option for Winselt is Théodwyn's mother, Morwen Steelsheen, who is also the mother of Théoden.
Finally, for Hobbits, I have one really good guess: Primula Brandybuck. This is one of the most likely candidates because Primula is Frodo's mom. That alone could get her involved, since she gives birth to Frodo during "The Hunt for Gollum" story. But I'm even more intrigued because of Primula's ending. Tolkien says there's a nefarious rumor about Frodo's parents' death (they die when he's young), which suggests that Primula murdered her husband, Drogo. Even better? There's a fan theory that it's actually Gollum who murders Frodo's parents.
As a final guess for Winslet's role, I suspect Serkis' movie could go the way of "The Hobbit" by introducing a character like Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly), who is made up for the movie, isn't from the books, and purely exists in the adaptation.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027.