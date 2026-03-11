Who Could Kate Winslet Play In Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum?

The trickle of news surrounding "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" remains as unpredictable as ever. As of this writing, a handful of names are confirmed for the project, including the indefatigable Andy Serkis, who is set to direct the new "Lord of the Rings" movie and play Gollum. Peter Jackson is also attached as a producer. Other than that, there are rumors about actors like Ian McKellen returning as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo, but little else, that is, until March 11, 2026.

With "The Hunt for Gollum" still more than 600 days away, we actually have one of the most surprising names of all added to the cast list: Kate Winslet. Winslet could easily slot in as a Hobbit, Human, Elf, and even a Dwarf (with plenty of makeup).

Winslet's involvement makes sense on a certain level. She worked with Peter Jackson before his Middle-earth days, helping him with the 1994 movie "Heavenly Creatures." But in that case, the British actress was playing a based-on-reality teenager in a psychological thriller. Now, she's making the shift to high-fantasy, which begs the question: Who could she be in the upcoming Middle-earth movie?

When Deadline broke the news, they didn't say "minor role." The headline read "Kate Winslet to play female lead." It added:

"Serkis and Peter Jackson spent most of last year coaxing Winslet to appear in the film."

That's not something you do for a quick cameo. I immediately had a few obvious guesses, and I did some quick research to flesh out a list of my top 11 casting options. Let's break them down and see which ones make the most sense.