How Elijah Wood Feels About Getting Replaced As Frodo In Future Lord Of The Rings Movies
When you think about the fact that Elijah Wood spent nearly a decade (between the original shoot and re-shoots) playing the heroic hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, it's understandable that he's not excited about the prospect of seeing someone else play this role. In fact, as he told The Sunday Times, he specifically doesn't want that to happen.
"Well, no, and I totally get that," Wood told interviewer Jonathan Dean after the two discussed Ian McKellen's similar resistance to seeing anyone but him play the wizened wizard Gandalf in future "Lord of the Rings" projects (like, for example, Andy Serkis' forthcoming movie "The Hunt for Gollum"). "I certainly wouldn't want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I'm alive and able," Wood admitted. "And I can also recognize what fun that is going to be — when you are in the cinema and you see the hat turn around and it's Gandalf. Because I'm also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together."
Wood has remained booked and busy since becoming one of the world's most famous actors during the heyday of the "Lord of the Rings" films back in the 2000s. Between offbeat projects like "Wilfred" and a particularly dark appearance in "Sin City," Wood has also shown up in "Yellowjackets" (as the true crime obsessive Walter Tattersall) and, as of this writing, is preparing to make an impression in the highly anticipated horror sequel "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," which he also discussed with Dean. Still, it makes complete sense that he would play Frodo again before he let anyone else snag the role. So, is he returning for the prequel "The Hunt for Gollum?" Wood didn't admit anything outright, but it feels likely.
Will Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood return for the upcoming Lord of the Rings movie centered on Gollum?
While speaking to Jonathan Dean for the Sunday Times, Elijah Wood fully admitted that the odds are good that both he and Ian McKellen may come back as Frodo Baggins and Gandalf for the prequel centering around Andy Serkis' complex villain Gollum. "It hasn't been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag. So, there is a good chance," Wood admitted. (Per Entertainment Weekly, McKellen told a convention crowd in August 2025, "There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf.") He continued:
"I'm not able to officially say anything until it's announced, but I will say I'm thrilled with the prospect of another film. It's always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth. Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling. There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together."
This is similar to what Wood told ScreenRant in January 2026, where he said he can "neither confirm nor deny" his involvement but also expressed his excitement for the movie overall. "I think it really is a creative 'getting the band back together,'" Wood said, referencing the fact that Serkis and "Rings" trilogy co-writer Philippa Boyens are both returning for the project. "It's very much that core original group getting back together to tell this story that will feel like a really fun exploration of this character that we all love so much," Wood concluded. "And I'm just really excited."
Elijah Wood is right: Recasting any major roles in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy feels like a fool's errand
The whole reason Elijah Wood weighed in on this recasting issue is that rumors recently swirled that Leo Woodall — who can currently be seen in "Vladimir" alongside Rachel Weisz on Netflix — might take over from Viggo Mortensen and play a younger version of the ranger Aragorn. As much as I do admittedly dread seeing great performers like Wood and Ian McKellen potentially be subjected to de-aging for the prequel, which I suppose will give us a more in-depth look at the hobbit Smeagol's dark transformation into the covetous creature Gollum, I have to side with Wood on one big thing. We shouldn't bring in a crowd of fresh young things and fully recast the "Lord of the Rings" universe if we don't have to, because the original cast is just unimpeachably good.
Alongside Wood, McKellen, and Mortensen, you've got gems like John Rhys-Davies as the ferocious dwarf Gimli, Orlando Bloom as the ace Elven archer Legolas, and, of course, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Sean Astin as Frodo's fellow hobbit besties Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck, Peregin "Pippin" Took, and Samwise Gamgee, respectively. (Those four, in particular, are magic together on-screen and still semi-routinely have dinners out together where they're spotted by eager fans.) It can be a little sad to watch projects we love be endlessly redone and recast, so as long as "The Hunt for Gollum" doesn't make either Wood's Frodo or McKellen's Gandalf look completely creepy with de-aging, I'm on board for them to reprise their roles.
"The Hunt for Gollum" is set to release in 2027, and we'll have to wait and see if Wood and McKellen really do sign on once more.