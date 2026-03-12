How Elijah Wood Feels About Getting Replaced As Frodo In Future Lord Of The Rings Movies

When you think about the fact that Elijah Wood spent nearly a decade (between the original shoot and re-shoots) playing the heroic hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, it's understandable that he's not excited about the prospect of seeing someone else play this role. In fact, as he told The Sunday Times, he specifically doesn't want that to happen.

"Well, no, and I totally get that," Wood told interviewer Jonathan Dean after the two discussed Ian McKellen's similar resistance to seeing anyone but him play the wizened wizard Gandalf in future "Lord of the Rings" projects (like, for example, Andy Serkis' forthcoming movie "The Hunt for Gollum"). "I certainly wouldn't want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I'm alive and able," Wood admitted. "And I can also recognize what fun that is going to be — when you are in the cinema and you see the hat turn around and it's Gandalf. Because I'm also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together."

Wood has remained booked and busy since becoming one of the world's most famous actors during the heyday of the "Lord of the Rings" films back in the 2000s. Between offbeat projects like "Wilfred" and a particularly dark appearance in "Sin City," Wood has also shown up in "Yellowjackets" (as the true crime obsessive Walter Tattersall) and, as of this writing, is preparing to make an impression in the highly anticipated horror sequel "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," which he also discussed with Dean. Still, it makes complete sense that he would play Frodo again before he let anyone else snag the role. So, is he returning for the prequel "The Hunt for Gollum?" Wood didn't admit anything outright, but it feels likely.