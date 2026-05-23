Don't Be Surprised If Passenger Starts A New Franchise [Exclusive]

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Passenger."

Few movies these days are as valuable as a breakthrough horror movie buoyed by excellent word of mouth, and few studios can resist the urge to turn those hits into potential long-running franchises of their own. Most recently, Zach Cregger's "Weapons" provided one possible blueprint through the planned Aunt Gladys spin-off/prequel film. Could we see history repeat itself with director André Øvredal's latest effort, "Passenger," and its eponymous villain taken straight out of (fictional) folklore?

While nobody's making any promises just yet, you'd better believe that this has been a topic on the mind of many involved in the making of "Passenger." The audience will ultimately have the final say on the matter, of course, but it certainly helps that this new horror flick has one heck of a movie monster to support multiple movies all on its own. Portrayed by actor Joseph Lopez, the demonic entity known only as the Passenger preys upon unsuspecting travelers across the American heartland who dare break the "rules" — whether it be driving at night or simply stopping to help other drivers in need.

In a recent interview with /Film, Øvredal explained how balancing what to reveal and what to hold back regarding the antagonist's lore was a key focus. "And particularly in this one, because we're building a whole new villain character that has a lore that we don't want to over-explain," he told us over Zoom. "We want to make sure that it leaves the audience wanting more, actually."