First Passenger Trailer Delivers A Jump Scare That's Actually Scary

Jump scares are the horror movie equivalent of fart jokes. They're cheap, easy, and rarely deployed with any sense of timing or invention. But if executed with élan, they can jolt an entire audience out of their seats.

In my long moviegoing experience, it's hard to beat the shrieks produced by the nun with the shears in "The Exorcist III," Jameson Parker rolling over in bed to find a demonic Lisa Blount in "Prince of Darkness" or the grandaddy of all jump scares in the back of a Los Angeles diner parking lot in David Lynch's "Mulholland Drive." But judging from its just-released trailer, it looks like André Øvredal's fixing to get in the game with his latest horror flick, "Passenger."

The film stars Jacob Scipio (Armando from "Bad Boys for Life" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die") and Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornick in "Foundation") as a couple whose road trip goes horribly awry when they witness a fatal car accident. From that point forward, they've got some kind of malevolent spirit in hot pursuit, which hurtles them into a series of spooky situations like driving through a field littered with blanket-covered corpses and, it would appear (from the sight of Llobell levitating in the air), demonic possession.

The trailer (see above) kicks off with a couple of jump scares that are well orchestrated as far as edited-for-trailers jump scares go, which is encouraging. The movie also looks like a departure for Øvredal, who went heavy on dread-inducing atmosphere with his last film, "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."