Andy Serkis' New Movie Based On A Classic Book Flopped At The Box Office

Andy Serkis is a beloved performer, known for his work as Gollum in "The Lord of the Rings" and Caesar in the "Planet of the Apes" movies, among many other roles. As a director? It's a little more complicated. Sad to say, as beloved as Serkis is, his latest movie, an animated adaptation of "Animal Farm," died a tragic death at the box office on its opening weekend.

A passion project that has been in the works since the early 2010s, "Animal Farm" hit theaters this past weekend, taking in just $3.3 million domestically, landing at number six on the charts. It was no match for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" ($77 million), the weekend's number one movie by a mile. It was also no match for "Michael," which continued to rule the box office in weekend two with another $54.4 million. Heck, the animated flick wasn't even a match for "Hokum" ($6.4 million), the new low-budget horror movie from NEON and director Damian McCarthy

"Animal Farm" is based on the classic George Orwell book of the same name. It takes place on a farm as the pigs consolidate control and crush dissent, descending into a ruthless dictatorship. It boasts a star-studded voice cast that includes Seth Rogen ("The Studio"), Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"), Steve Buscemi ("Fargo"), and Glenn Close ("Wake Up Dead Man"), among many others.

Multiple Oscar-winners couldn't save this one, though. The movie carries a $35 million production budget. Though that's in the lower-mid-budget realm, an opening of this size means it's going to go down as a big swing and a miss for Angel Studios, the company behind 2023's surprise, controversial hit "Sound of Freedom," as well as other faith-based fare.