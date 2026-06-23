Glen Powell's Largely Ignored 2026 Thriller Is Finally Finding An Audience On HBO Max
As the wealth gap grows exponentially, casual mentions of killing, eating, or otherwise dispatching the rich have become commonplace among an increasingly frustrated populace who, thanks to social media, are more attuned to the lifestyles of the wealthy than ever before. Well, in 2026, Glen Powell set out to do just that: kill the rich. Unfortunately — or perhaps fittingly — his killing spree didn't make anyone much money. His satirical crime thriller "How to Make a Killing" earned $21.3 million in theaters on a $15 million budget, which, given how the box office and Hollywood accounting actually works, means the film probably didn't turn a profit, especially after factoring in the marketing costs. Now, however, Powell's dark comedy is enjoying a modest reprieve on HBO Max.
The movie is directed by John Patton Ford ("Emily the Criminal"), who took his inspiration from the 1949 British film "Kind Hearts and Coronets." Robert Hamer's classic was loosely based on Roy Horniman's 1907 novel "Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal" and saw Dennis Price embark on a mission to take out his rich family members to secure his ascendence to the dukedom. It's a brilliant, bleak comedy that features Alec Guinness in eight separate roles as the various members of the D'Ascoyne family.
"How to Make a Killing" doesn't ask as much of Powell or any of its impressive cast. Instead, it shifts the narrative to modern-day New York, where Powell's blue-collar suit salesman Becket Redfellow sets out to murder his relatives and claim the $28 billion Redfellow fortune. Sadly, Ford's version of this tale debuted to lackluster reviews and, as mentioned, disappointing box office numbers. But there's plenty to like about the film, which is why you might consider joining the HBO Max crowds in giving this one a look.
How to Make a Killing is dominating HBO Max after a rough theatrical run
Alongside Glenn Powell, "How to Make a Killing" features a stellar cast, with Margaret Qualley playing Becket Redfellow's childhood friend Julia Steinway. Meanwhile, the loathsome members of the Redfellow clan are played by Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris, all of whom deliver in their relatively small roles. But based on its streaming success, clearly Powell's secret remake of a comedy masterpiece has even more positive aspects.
Like Dennis Price's Louis Mazzini before him, Becket is inspired to go after his rightful inheritance after the death of his mother, Mary Redfellow (Nell Williams). Before that, Mary — who was disowned by her family due to a teen pregnancy — encouraged her son to fight for what he deserves. It's only after running into Julia, however, that he seriously considers killing his way to the fortune that awaits. Thus begins Becket's quest to murder "seven rich pricks," as he puts it.
The resulting escapade wasn't met with much fanfare when it hit theaters domestically in February 2026. It also failed to drum up much support in the United Kingdom or France when it arrived there the following month. Now, however, "How to Make a Killing" has premiered on HBO Max, and folks finally seem to be interested. After hitting the streaming service on June 19, 2026, the movie pulled a Becket Redfellow, slaying every film that stood in its way on the most-watched movie charts to claim its rightful place at the top. Per streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, at the time of writing, "How to Make a Killing" has been number one on the United States movie chart since June 21 and sits at number three on the overall HBO Max rankings.
HBO Max success and some positive reviews make a solid case for How to Make a Killing
John Patton Ford, Glen Powell, and A24 surely had higher hopes for "How to Make a Killing" than streaming success. But at the very least, this means more people are being exposed to a movie that, despite a less than stellar critical response, offered plenty to like.
A 45% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes isn't exactly the best advertisement for the film's quality, but don't let the Tomatometer be the sole deciding factor here. As /Film's Bill Bria put it in his "How to Make a Killing" review, "Powell understands he's key to the film's tone and satire, and plays it just right." With that in mind, this might be one of Powell's best performances, even if the rest of the film doesn't always match his level of quality.
That said, plenty of critics did enjoy "How to Make a Killing." Amy Nicholson of the Los Angeles Times found the film's opening to be "so strong that it buys enough audience goodwill to coast through nearly its entire running time." The Daily Beast's Nick Schager was similarly complimentary when he wrote, "It might not deliver hilariously fatal blows, but it's smart and spikey enough to leave a pleasurably painful mark." The positive reviews weren't quite as effusive as the filmmakers might have hoped, but when coupled with the movie's HBO Max success, it paints a more positive picture.
"How to Make a Killing" is available to stream on HBO Max right now.