Glen Powell's Largely Ignored 2026 Thriller Is Finally Finding An Audience On HBO Max

As the wealth gap grows exponentially, casual mentions of killing, eating, or otherwise dispatching the rich have become commonplace among an increasingly frustrated populace who, thanks to social media, are more attuned to the lifestyles of the wealthy than ever before. Well, in 2026, Glen Powell set out to do just that: kill the rich. Unfortunately — or perhaps fittingly — his killing spree didn't make anyone much money. His satirical crime thriller "How to Make a Killing" earned $21.3 million in theaters on a $15 million budget, which, given how the box office and Hollywood accounting actually works, means the film probably didn't turn a profit, especially after factoring in the marketing costs. Now, however, Powell's dark comedy is enjoying a modest reprieve on HBO Max.

The movie is directed by John Patton Ford ("Emily the Criminal"), who took his inspiration from the 1949 British film "Kind Hearts and Coronets." Robert Hamer's classic was loosely based on Roy Horniman's 1907 novel "Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal" and saw Dennis Price embark on a mission to take out his rich family members to secure his ascendence to the dukedom. It's a brilliant, bleak comedy that features Alec Guinness in eight separate roles as the various members of the D'Ascoyne family.

"How to Make a Killing" doesn't ask as much of Powell or any of its impressive cast. Instead, it shifts the narrative to modern-day New York, where Powell's blue-collar suit salesman Becket Redfellow sets out to murder his relatives and claim the $28 billion Redfellow fortune. Sadly, Ford's version of this tale debuted to lackluster reviews and, as mentioned, disappointing box office numbers. But there's plenty to like about the film, which is why you might consider joining the HBO Max crowds in giving this one a look.