How To Make A Killing Review: Glen Powell Is Perfectly Cast In John Patton Ford's Sharp Satire

There used to be something called the "American dream," an ideal status of prosperity and comfort that every citizen of the United States aspired to. The problem is that, once upon a time, the American dream felt somewhat achievable. It used to be possible for gainfully employed people to afford a small or modestly-sized home, a car or two, leftover funds for leisure and hobbies, and so on. In 2026, folks in the millennial generation and below have to face the harsh reality that they may not be able to obtain any of these things during their lifetime. However, the American dream still continues to burn brightly, only now it doesn't beckon with the promise of reward for hard work. Instead, it seduces with the promise of outrageous reward for selfishness and vanity. Whether through social media notoriety or climbing aboard the shoulders of your wealthy ancestors, the new American dream demands getting ahead at all costs.

It's this theme which writer/director John Patton Ford is taking sharp aim at in his satire "How to Make a Killing." To do it, Ford has made the ingenious choice to make use of one of the best black comedies ever made, 1949's "Kind Hearts and Coronets," an adaptation of the novel "Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal" by Roy Horniman. The source novel and '49 film were set in and around the Edwardian era of English history, and told the story of a man working his way through the class system via murdering his relatives. "How to Make a Killing" transposes the major beats of the story to modern day New York City, and in doing so, makes a fantastic observation about the realities of the wealth disparity and the class system we're supposed to not have in the US.