A Clockwork Orange's Malcolm McDowell Thinks Many Misunderstood The Classic Film

Most discussions of Stanley Kubrick's 1971 sci-fi satire "A Clockwork Orange" eventually allude to the film's copious violence. The film's protagonist, Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) is an amoral 15-year-old delinquent who sees the world as the kindling to ignite the furnace of his drug-laced, sex-crazed, bloodthirsty appetites. He spends his days skipping school, and his nights leading his street gang, the Droogs, into various brutal misadventures. The Droogs pummel other gangs, beat up homeless people for no reason, and even invade people's homes to commit sexual assault.

For Alex, there is nothing else in the world besides his capacity to destroy it. When he listens to his favorite piece of music — Beethoven's Ninth Symphony — his mind disappears into a pit of depravity. He imagines himself as a gleeful vampire. Later in the film, when he reads the New Testament, he can most closely relate to the Roman soldiers whipping Christ.

Some critics have said that Kubrick seemingly advocates the violence in "A Clockwork Orange," as Alex is presented as bright, funny, and charismatic. He is having the time of his life. McDowell's performance is daring and painful, playing Alex as a smirking child with fathomless contempt hidden deep in his sparkling eyes. Alex is no hero, but one might see his appeal as a cinematic construct.

Other critics have felt that "A Clockwork Orange" is a tragedy, a brutal, difficult film full of violence we are meant to shrink from. Here is a lad without morals, and we are to witness the depths of his depravity. McDowell himself feels that both those interpretations of Kubrick's film are slightly incorrect. In a 2021 interview with ScreenRant, McDowell pointed out that "A Clockwork Orange" is indeed violent, but that it's an unreal, satirical violence. The film should be laughed at more.