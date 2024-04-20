12 Things About The Alien Series That Make No Sense

"Alien: Resurrection" is a goofy movie that lands a little bit better if you've seen any of French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's other work. Particularly "City of Lost Children," which also featured "Resurrection" co-star Ron Perlman, who would go on to scare the hell out of Tom Hardy in the "Star Trek" franchise. Setting aside the black comedy of Weyland-Yutani being subsumed into the now-interplanetary Wal-Mart conglomerate, the premise of this flick hinges on unpredictable mercenaries abducting and selling human test subjects to the new corporate scientists for their Xenomorph experiments.

Unfortunately, this makes no sense. They still have militarized forces, and speaking frankly, it's still Wal-Mart.

Wal-Mart, like many corporations, already barely cares about using prison labor today. In a few centuries, do we think they'd give a tin rip about a handful of human lives? By introducing a middleman group that somehow still has more humane ethics than the average executive — much less Carter Burker (Paul Reiser) just two movies ago — the corporation buys itself into a situation that collapses even faster than it was probably destined to. Just use your own military, guys. It's not like they wouldn't do all the ugly things you need, and your suits can blame them and take even stronger private control when it all goes wrong.