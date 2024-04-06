Breaking Down The Best And Worst Alien Fan Theories

In 1979, Ridley Scott unleashed the science fiction classic "Alien" upon audiences and unwittingly kickstarted a lucrative franchise comprised of seven sequels and an assortment of books, comics, and video games. In August 2024, Fede Álvarez plans to release "Alien: Romulus," which will hopefully push the series in a creative new direction, delivering more Xenomorph horror action for audiences to enjoy.

The "Alien" franchise has amassed $1.6 billion at the global box office, despite more than a few bumps. Films such as David Fincher's "Alien 3" and Scott's own "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" divided audiences with their strange methodology. In contrast, the "Alien vs Predator" films never amounted to more than cynical cash grabs. These sequels/prequels also retconned important lore or added new details to the Xenomorph that do not jibe with previously established material, leaving fans scrambling to make sense of the "Alien" timeline. Some of their theories are perfectly acceptable, while others raise even more questions or are too silly to take seriously.

That's why we've compiled a list of the best and worst "Alien" fan theories for your reading pleasure. In all likelihood, many of the plot holes or contrivances within the series exist as a result of shortcomings in the writing or filmmaking. Still, there's no harm in filling in logical gaps with our imagination. While you may find some of these theories amusing, others do in fact provide a solid foundation for the "Alien" universe. Get ready to dive into the intriguing world of "Alien" fan theories!