Glen Powell Wants To Murder His Rich Family In The How To Make A Killing Trailer

"How to Make a Killing" hails from writer-director John Patton Ford, who also helmed the pretty good Aubrey Plaza thriller "Emily the Criminal." That movie was also about someone breaking the law to make money, so Ford has a bit of a theme going here. And that theme makes sense, since we're currently in a time when everyone but the uber-rich seems to be struggling to pay their bills.

That said, "How to Make a Killing" feels a bit like recycled material at this point. We've had a plethora of these "eat the rich" movies in the last few years, and while many of them have their charms (I love the first "Knives Out" and the horror comedy "Ready or Not," for instance), I'm starting to wonder if these movies have anything more to say beyond, "Don't rich people suck?" I agree, they do! But we need a bit more than that, and here's hoping "How to Make a Killing" has something more on its mind.

It's also worth noting that the film appears to be a remake of the excellen 1949 dark comedy "Kind Hearts and Coronets," which featured Alec Guinness in multiple roles.

"How to Make a Killing" opens in theaters on February 20, 2026.