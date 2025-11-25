Glen Powell Wants To Murder His Rich Family In The How To Make A Killing Trailer
Glen Powell just to had to kill for a billion dollars in Edgar Wright's "The Running Man," and now he's gearing up to do it again in "How to Make a Killing." The latest bit of eat-the-richery from the folks at A24, this dark comedy sees Powell playing a disowned member of an obscenely wealthy family who decides to start killing off his estranged relatives to inherit their dough. There are also multiple shots of Powell wearing a suit and sitting in a modernist office, which immediately makes me think they should just go ahead and cast him as Patrick Bateman for Luca Guadagnino's "American Psycho" remake.
In addition to Powell, "How to Make a Killing" also features the ever-present Margaret Qualley, as well as Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris. That's a pretty great co-star lineup, especially Bill Camp — I am always happy to see character actor Bill Camp, folks. Watch the "How to Make a Killing" trailer above. Here's the synopsis:
Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.
Glen Powell is going to get rich or die trying
"How to Make a Killing" hails from writer-director John Patton Ford, who also helmed the pretty good Aubrey Plaza thriller "Emily the Criminal." That movie was also about someone breaking the law to make money, so Ford has a bit of a theme going here. And that theme makes sense, since we're currently in a time when everyone but the uber-rich seems to be struggling to pay their bills.
That said, "How to Make a Killing" feels a bit like recycled material at this point. We've had a plethora of these "eat the rich" movies in the last few years, and while many of them have their charms (I love the first "Knives Out" and the horror comedy "Ready or Not," for instance), I'm starting to wonder if these movies have anything more to say beyond, "Don't rich people suck?" I agree, they do! But we need a bit more than that, and here's hoping "How to Make a Killing" has something more on its mind.
It's also worth noting that the film appears to be a remake of the excellen 1949 dark comedy "Kind Hearts and Coronets," which featured Alec Guinness in multiple roles.
"How to Make a Killing" opens in theaters on February 20, 2026.